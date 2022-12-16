Fremont County Community Foundation Spring Grant Program now open

The Fremont County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Fremont County.

As part of this spring grant cycle, approximately $130,000 is available to support Fremont County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is Feb. 1, 2023.

Beginning Dec. 15, application details, a fact sheet and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Fremont County under County Listing at swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.

This cycle of grants is made possible through the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program and is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which is distributed annually to participating community foundations associated with counties without a state-issued gaming license. Only organizations providing services in Fremont County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality or a fiscally sponsored project.

The Fremont County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Fremont County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a lasting impact in Fremont County. The Fremont County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. General operating support will only be considered for one-time, non-recurring circumstances that improve the capacity of the organization to fulfill its mission.

Please contact Sunni Kamp at sunni@omahafoundation.org or Sydney Calcagno at sydney@omahafoundation.org at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the March board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of March.

Advisory board members of the Fremont County Community Foundation are Chair Darynn Ruiz of Sidney; Vice Chair Teri Emberton of Hamburg; Secretary/Treasurer Staci Shearer of Farragut; Teresa Hardy of Randolph; Tim Inman of Randolph; and Mai Le of Thurman.