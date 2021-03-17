Fremont County Conservation Board begins prep for new season

In the meantime, the correct vendor still had to be paid, so another $26,000 came out of the Conservation Board budget that was unplanned. Weber said he thought they would squeak by in the budget and were being careful, but the supervisors were aware of the situation, and he hoped they would be understanding if they had to amend the budget later.

Weber told the others the shower in the RV Park was nearly done, but they would still have to extend the wall between the men’s and women’s side up to the ceiling as it was not built high enough. He said he also wanted to enclose the mechanical room so he wouldn’t have to worry about theft or destruction. Weber asked for and received permission to call someone to come in for those two projects as soon as possible.