Fremont County Conservation Board begins prep for new season

Fremont County Conservation Board members were taking steps to prepare for the opening of Conservation Board facilities at their March 10 meeting.
Executive Director Doug Weber provided board members with a copy of the draft tournament schedule, cautioning them that many of the planned tournament representatives had yet to confirm those dates for the year. Fremont County Fair Board member Becky Shull asked Weber on the spot to move the Fair Board’s tournament to a different date, closer to the Fair. Weber also stated there was interest in holding a memorial tournament but he had told that individual he would get back to him on available dates once the schedule shook out more.
Tournaments currently on the schedule, but not necessarily confirmed yet include:
•May 8-Sidney Cowboys Football
•May 31-Memorial Day 3-Couple
•June 5-Joseph Heitshusen Memorial
•June 12-Grape Hospital Tournament
•June 30-Fair Board Tournament
•July 4-Fourth of July 3-Couple
•July 10-4-Gal Scramble
•July 17 and 18-Men’s Club Tournament
•Aug. 7 and 8-Cowboy Open 2-Man
•Aug. 18-UFC (Vogels)
•Aug. 22-Fremont County Golf Course Fundraiser
•Aug. 25-Nutrien Ag (CPS)
•Sept. 5-Open Date
•Sept. 6-Labor Day 3-Couple
•Sept. 26-Sidney Boosters
•Oct. 3-Freeze-Out
The board approved the tournament schedule, with the understanding dates or organizers may be changed.
The board also reviewed the annual golf course membership letter reminding members of fees and the member clean-up day. Board Chairperson Sherry Gilbert said the letter was essentially the same form they had been using for the last 10 years, with dates and amounts updated as needed.
Membership dues and cart shed rental prices listed were the same as last year, and the board discussed whether they should remain the same for the upcoming season. Weber reminded the board they had just bumped everything up 10 percent last year and suggested holding off. Board member Matt Dollison asked if they should raise fees the same amount as the cost of living increase each year, so members and users didn’t get sticker shock. Weber said it was a pretty good idea, but suggested they do it every other year instead.
Board members agreed to leave prices as-is for the upcoming season, and those costs include:
•Junior Membership Dues-$88.28;
•Single Membership Dues-$435.49;
•Family Membership Dues-$617.93;
•Gas Cart Shed Rental-$135;
• Electric Cart Shed Rental-$160, and
• Group Cart Shed Rental-$80.
This year’s membership letter will specifically state that dues and rental fees must be received by May 31 or a $20 late fee will be charged.
Member clean-up day is scheduled for April 18 at 1 p.m. Willing members are asked to help clear away brush, tree limbs and downed trees, and help with flower beds and landscaping around the clubhouse on that date.
Weber advised the board members the Conservation Board budget submitted to the Board of Supervisors had been accepted without a meeting between the supervisors and Weber and Gilbert.
Weber cautioned that this year’s budget may be a little tight at the end of the fiscal year. He explained that the board has four vendors with very similar names and a $26,000 voucher was submitted for payment for a greens mower but was inadvertently paid by the county to the wrong vendor. Instead of that vendor returning the check he cashed it, and law enforcement was called in to sort the matter out. Unfortunately, that vendor closed his business and left the state, and the county was unlikely to get him back to Fremont County, IA, anytime soon.
In the meantime, the correct vendor still had to be paid, so another $26,000 came out of the Conservation Board budget that was unplanned. Weber said he thought they would squeak by in the budget and were being careful, but the supervisors were aware of the situation, and he hoped they would be understanding if they had to amend the budget later.
Weber told the others the shower in the RV Park was nearly done, but they would still have to extend the wall between the men’s and women’s side up to the ceiling as it was not built high enough. He said he also wanted to enclose the mechanical room so he wouldn’t have to worry about theft or destruction. Weber asked for and received permission to call someone to come in for those two projects as soon as possible.
Weber asked the board members what they thought he should do regarding opening the clubhouse to the public for the season. He wanted to require masks if the clubhouse was completely open. If he continued serving patrons through the window and only opening the door for people who were too hot or needed a restroom, he wanted to make sure both restrooms were open this season, instead of just one. The board members said they were comfortable leaving it to Weber’s judgement and if he desired, were comfortable with him putting a mask requirement on the door, if open. Weber planned to purchase another five gallons of sanitizing agent and sanitize everything as he had last season.
Board member Becca Castle asked the others if it was okay if she set up conservation board training for all of them. Dollison was willing, but Gilbert, Bob Geiger and Connie Scott all said they were not interested.
This led to continued discussion about the duties of a conservation board and its director, and funding or lack thereof for conservation projects. After some circuitous discussion it was suggested that all of the above should be a matter for discussion at a future meeting, when it was on the agenda, and prior to the end of Weber’s contract in January 2022.
The next Conservation Board meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on April 7 at the clubhouse.