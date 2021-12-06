Fremont County Conservation Board focuses on golf course lease, management, maintenance

In discussion, board member Rebecca Castle questioned the absence of set-price items, such as cart rentals, which were not present in the bid. Castle stated, “It looks like the prices charged per services provided under extended work, under item number four, are missing. I don’t see those in there.”

In response, Director Doug Weber, the current lease holder, replied, “That will depend on, you know, what are the costs when I open … My goal is to keep everything as low as I possibly can for our members.”

The motion to accept the bid was approved, and the county attorney will be drawing up the lease agreement.

Kris Henneman shared his report on course maintenance. “We got the bridge done; we winterized the sprinkler system two weeks ago Monday.”

Henneman also reported a heater in need of repair. “Monday the heater in the shop quit working, so we need a new one.” Hennemen had sought bids on replacing the 60,000 BTU furnace, which came in at $1,100 or $1,050.

There was some board discussion, but board member Matt Dollison pointed out, “It’s under budget, under $2,000,” so no action was required by the board, and Hennemen will proceed with replacing the furnace.