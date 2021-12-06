Fremont County Conservation Board focuses on golf course lease, management, maintenance

The Fremont County Conservation Board held a special meeting on Dec. 1 that was slated as a special meeting arranged in order to open sealed bids for the lease and management of the clubhouse at the golf course. The sealed lease bids remained as the only new piece of business.
However, board members voted to change the agenda and hold a regular meeting in lieu of the special meeting because of the need to hold a budget update.
President Sherry Gilbert shared, “At the last meeting we voted to have a special meeting because normally we don’t have a December meeting. I asked the attorney, and they said it was up to the board.” The budget update was added to the agenda under old business, and the amended agenda was quickly approved.
Much of the Dec. 1 meeting was a focus on the management and maintenance of the golf course and clubhouse. Gilbert began proceedings: “Opening sealed bids. I went to the courthouse today and picked them up. There’s just the one.
“The current bid is held by D & L Pro. It’s up to expire at the end of January 2022, at a bid of $1,700 per year. This new bid through D & L Pro to take effect Feb. 1, 2022, with a bid of $2,000 per year.”
Board member Connie Scott verified that this would be a three-year lease and also made the motion that the bid be accepted. It was seconded by Gilbert.
In discussion, board member Rebecca Castle questioned the absence of set-price items, such as cart rentals, which were not present in the bid. Castle stated, “It looks like the prices charged per services provided under extended work, under item number four, are missing. I don’t see those in there.”
In response, Director Doug Weber, the current lease holder, replied, “That will depend on, you know, what are the costs when I open … My goal is to keep everything as low as I possibly can for our members.”
The motion to accept the bid was approved, and the county attorney will be drawing up the lease agreement.
Kris Henneman shared his report on course maintenance. “We got the bridge done; we winterized the sprinkler system two weeks ago Monday.”
Henneman also reported a heater in need of repair. “Monday the heater in the shop quit working, so we need a new one.” Hennemen had sought bids on replacing the 60,000 BTU furnace, which came in at $1,100 or $1,050.
There was some board discussion, but board member Matt Dollison pointed out, “It’s under budget, under $2,000,” so no action was required by the board, and Hennemen will proceed with replacing the furnace.
Weber said, “Are they identical? I would probably look at that before you do it, see what you think,” indicating that Henneman should consider not only cost, but also other benefits of the furnaces before making his final decision.”
Henneman will also attend a TORO class: “It’s for the computer and the watering system. I went to it two years ago. This is level two, for $649.”
In other business:
In the financial report, Weber reported a balance of $2,137.74 in the county account. A separate account carried a balance of $6,850. There are earmarked FEMA funds which were kept separate to pay for specific work.
Weber will also be responsible for a Dec. 31 grant deadline. Gilbert indicated, “They just want to know where their money was going and if the project was completed recently.”
The budget update added to the agenda under old business called for a change in date for the regularly-scheduled January meeting.
Gilbert said, “The state changed some laws, which means the deadline for the budget has been moved up. They need the budget in the Courthouse no later than Jan. 3, so in order to be publicized and have hearings, it needs to be entered by then. In order for that to happen, we’re going to need to move our January meeting. Our January meeting is not until Jan. 5, after the budget is due.”
After some discussion, the board agreed to hold their next regular meeting on Dec. 29.