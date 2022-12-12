Fremont County Conservation Board holds budget workshop

It’s the time of year for budget workshops, and the Fremont County Conservation Board met Dec. 7 to discuss changes for their next fiscal period, July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.

Golf superintendent Kris Henneman began discussions by asking for a pay raise for part time workers.

“I believe one of the changes needed is to give the part time workers a bit of a raise,” he said. “We are paying $9.83 right now and around the area, they are getting paid anywhere from $10 to $12.”

Board President Sherry Gilbert commented that the last raise was in July of 2020.

“It’s been two years, and I checked with Dee about the resolution as far as how high we can go, but any change would still need to be approved by the Board of Supervisors,” she said.

Henneman said he has really good workers and he doesn’t want to lose them.

The board approved an increase to $10.50 an hour for all who have worked at least one season, and new hires would come in at $10 an hour until they’ve worked a season. Gilbert said the total would be calculated on the budget for four employees.

Henneman told the board that chemical costs are on the rise.

“They are increasing 15% to 20%, so I want to give you a warning. We budget for $25,000 right now,” he said.

After little discussion, board members moved to increase the budget for chemicals to $29,000.

Fuel costs are going up, as well, Henneman said.

“Right now we are budgeted at $6,500. We are almost to that point now and it’s only December. I feel it is hard to budget when it’s going sky high.”

Gilbert indicated that the total costs last year were $9,500. The board approved an increase to $10,000.

“Those are the major ones, the rest I can watch,” Henneman said. “Our equipment is in good shape, so I don’t see that we have to raise anything there. Equipment prices are higher, but we don’t need anything right now. What about buildings?”

Board director Doug Weber said a lot of work has been done and the buildings are in good shape.

“I don’t foresee a big change this coming year so I don’t think we need to increase it,” Weber said. No changes were made.

Gilbert said that natural gas is also going up.

“Our current budget for natural gas is $2,500, and we have already spent $3,700. It’s 40% higher than it was a year ago, so this is something we need to look at, too,” Gilbert suggested.

The motion passed to set the budget for natural gas at $5,200.

Board members examined the cost of electricity for the fiscal year.

“We are currently budgeted at $12,000 and have spent $7,366 so far, Gilbert said. “We’ve used 61% of our budget, and we have seven months left. I think we’re good because there isn’t much use at this time until spring.”

The budget for electricity will remain the same.

Gilbert opened the floor for a conversation about the budget for revenue.

“We finished the year at $33,000 for green fees, and the previous year it was $35,000,” she said.

Weber said he thinks they will be similar to last year. Since the green fees for the golf course haven’t been increased for a few years, board members talked about a possible change. To include an increase in green fees on the budget, the board moved to change the revenue to $35,000.

Weber believes that membership fees should be about the same in the coming fiscal period.

“We raised membership fees last year and I don’t want to do it again,” he said. “$54,000 was budgeted, and we brought in $57,000 last year.”

Board member Matt Dollison recommended the budget item remain the same. No changes were made.

With a change in revenue on the budget, the sales tax expense the board approved an amount of $6,230.

Board member Becca Castle asked about making changes in expenditures and pointed out that office and data equipment and mileage have been under budget for two years in a row.

“Do you want to leave them there or reduce them?” she asked.

Weber replied that he would like to leave the equipment expense the same because the current equipment is 30 years old and could be in disrepair soon. No changes were made to the office and data equipment expense. The mileage expense was dropped to $350 and the expense for part time wages was increased to $23,625.

Gilbert told board members that she had talked to the county auditor and there cannot be any changes to salary until the Compensation Board meets.

“The board wants us to wait and update any of the salary information until they meet and they can adjust our budget at that time. But we can turn in our budget any time, but no later than Jan 3.,” she said.

The REAP budget shows $25,000 as an expense, and Castle asked members if it should be adjusted. The group discussed leaving it the same because if the expense line on the budget isn’t large enough to pay for something they might need, it can’t be purchased.

Gilbert said as a board, since they don’t know if they will receive grant money during that time frame, they don’t want to limit use of any grant money by not having a large expense line item to cover it. As this was a discussion item only, no motion was made. Gilbert did ask the board to raise the REAP revenue to $9,000 from $7,200, as she confirmed from the state what they will be receiving. Motion to increase passed.

In other discussions, Dollison asked about the possibility or the need to build more cart sheds.

“With an increase in membership, do we need new cart sheds? Would we fill them?”

Weber said he doesn’t want the risk of sheds sitting empty.

“We have a waiting list of five or six, but we don’t know who is going to renew their membership. I think if we build new, the cost would outweigh the revenue,” he said.

Members also discussed the possibility of an increase for shed rental. Currently, the county charges $142 for gas sheds and $168 for electric sheds.

Gilbert gave a brief financial report.

“We are at $2,682.61 for the county, and 0 for REAP,” she said. “Now is a good time to let you know that we do not have our REAP money yet. I called and talked to John Schwab in Page County to see if he had his, and they have received theirs so we made a phone call to the state. They indicated it had been sent out in November.”

Gilbert said she contacted both the auditor and treasurers’ office and neither has seen the money. She said the next step is to contact the state department to see if the check has cleared the bank and if not, she will ask them to stop payment and reissue.

The board determined they would hold their regularly scheduled Jan. 4 meeting as needed.