Fremont County Conservation Director Doug Weber reopened discussion concerning the course’s green fee rates for 2023 at the board's March 8 meeting.

He said he has wanted to reach out to local golf courses but since no one is open this early, he hasn’t been able to do so.

“I would still like to be along the lines of what we discussed last time, an increase of $2. But I would like you to give me the flexibility to make it just $1 depending on how comparable we are to other courses," he said. "I want to be right in line with them so that that we’re all on the same page. Nine-hole play was $14. I originally said $16, but want it to be okay if I just do $15 and so on.”

Fees were approved based on the discretion of the director dependent upon his research.

Board members looked over a temporary draft of the 2023 tournament list. Weber said he didn’t fill in times yet because he wants to talk to the tournament’s organizers to possibly move some of the times.

“The early tournaments need to go off a little later in the day and the later tournaments a little earlier," Weber said. "It will probably just be an adjustment within an hour’s time; the dates would remain the same.”

The board approved the tournament list.

In other business:

• Board members opened bids for the lease of the farmland adjoining the golf course and approved the lease of the land to the highest bidder.

“There are three bids and these are all sealed, date stamped, time stamped and right from the auditor’s office today,” Board president Sherry Gilbert said.

Gilbert and Weber read the bids and Nick Golden was awarded the bid at $261 per acre. Golden has leased the land the past three years and this lease will also be a three-year agreement.

• Golf Course Superintendent Kris Henneman told the board that the water samples are complete.

“I flushed the lines. I had to fill water samples at the first of the month and to do that we have to flush all the lines. It’s a start up for the DNR requirements and is done very year, 30 days before we open," he said. "I got that all done last week and sent all the samples off. They came back and everything is fine, so we are good with water. Everything else is going fine. I’ll come out next week and mow the greens for the high school kids.”

The first high school tournament is on April 3.

• Board members determined that member cleanup day will be set for April 2, weather permitting.

• The board approved 2023 camping fees at a daily rate of $17 for electrical hookups and $8 for tent camping.

The board also approved carts shed fees. Sheds for gas carts will be $150, sheds for electric carts will be $172 and group sheds will be $92.

• Board secretary Connie Scott told board members she would be contacting Rhonda Almquist to arrange an Earth Day event with her junior high student council.

Weber said he ordered several trees to donate but doesn’t think the order will arrive before Earth Day, however, the trees would still get planted this spring.

The Fremont County Conservation Board will next meet April 5.