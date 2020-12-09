Fremont County Courthouse doors open, but appointments may still be necessary

The Fremont County Supervisors approved reopening the courthouse to the public at their Dec. 2 meeting.

The supervisors agreed unlocking the courthouse doors would likely be welcomed by the public and make the jobs of staff members easier as they wouldn’t have to come down to let customers in every time. That said, they understood that at least some of the offices would still prefer to continue operating by appointment only.

The supervisors agreed each office could set its own protocol regarding the need for appointments or regular service operations. The courthouse doors were unlocked to the public that day after the meeting.

Wendy Mueller of West Central Community Action provided the supervisors with a report on actions taken by WCCA over the last fiscal year, and requested financial support for 2021.

Mueller and Keith Brusk, Fiscal Officer for WCCA, thanked the supervisors for their ongoing annual support and said they were asking for the same amount as usual for 2021, $3,000.