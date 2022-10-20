Fremont County Courthouse to host Halloween event

At the Fremont County Board of Supervisors’ weekly meeting on Oct. 19, County Treasurer Alisa Snyder asked the supervisors permission to host a Halloween event for area youth at the courthouse.

“My office thought it would be nice to decorate the first-floor hall during trick-or-treating on the square from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween so they can get candy and see the courthouse," she said. "A lot of kids don’t think they can come into the courthouse and think people only come in here when they’re in trouble. We would cordon off the stairways with sheets so they can’t get to other parts of the building, and we’ll have plenty of staff to cover.”

Supervisors approved the event, which will be held on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

In other business, Snyder presented an updated 28 Agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation to the board.

“This is from the DOT, and they do this roughly every four to five years," she said. "It is updating the language in the agreement as far as doing driver licenses and registering motor vehicles in my office. Not much has changed. They still pay for all the training we are required to do, and they still do background checks and fingerprinting. All of that is the same; they just cleaned up a few terminologies that needed to be changed.”

The board approved and signed the agreement, which allows the county to issue driver licenses and motor vehicle registrations.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be Oct. 26.