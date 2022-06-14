Fremont County Deputy dies in collision

On June 14th, 2022 at approximately 12:38 p.m., Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson, age 37, was traveling northbound on Highway 275 near 260th Street. A southbound combine, driven by James Groff, age 64, was traveling southbound in the same area. The vehicle, being driven by Deputy Richardson, collided with the combine. Deputy Richardson was killed as a result of the collision. The accident remains under investigation. We will provide updates as they become available.