On June 14th, 2022 at approximately 12:38 p.m., Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson, age 37, was traveling northbound on Highway 275 near 260th Street. A southbound combine, driven by James Groff, age 64, was traveling southbound in the same area. The vehicle, being driven by Deputy Richardson, collided with the combine. Deputy Richardson was killed as a result of the collision. The accident remains under investigation. We will provide updates as they become available.
Fremont County Deputy dies in collision
- Fremont County Sheriff's Office
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Friends and family of a 1990 Shenandoah graduate have organized a fundraiser that will benefit students with diabetes.
Southwest Iowa Theatre Group hosts its Summer Kids Camp for the fourth year and will take the stage this weekend to perform Disney’s “Beauty a…
The unofficial results for the June 7, 2022 Primary election from Page County, Iowa are as follows:
The City of Shenandoah is preparing for a spectacular fireworks display for the upcoming July 4th holiday weekend.
The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah has worked hard to help revitalize the community of Shenandoah by promoting small retail businesses and org…
A few items on the agenda drew extended discussion at the Shenandoah Community School District Board of Directors meeting Monday, June 13.
The unofficial results for the June 7, 2022 Primary elections from Fremont County are as follows:
Officials say an administrative recount requested by the Page County Auditor should not affect the unofficial results of the June 7 primary el…
OMAHA -- In the heart of downtown Omaha, one of the city’s best-known public spaces soon will reopen with an array of attractions.
Iowa Museums are essential to communities, are economic contributors and serve to educate and inspire the public. Greater Shenandoah Historica…