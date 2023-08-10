Four members of the Fremont County Conservation Board visited with supervisors about a property in McPaul at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Fremont County Board of Supervisors.

Conservation Board President Sherry Gilbert recapped the conversation the board had at their Aug. 2 meeting about the property.

“Board member Matt Dollison told us about a 9-acre area on the west side of McPaul near the entrance to Interstate 29, south of DNR ground," she said. "Our understanding was that FEMA had bought that out and then gave the land back to the county. Matt’s understanding was that anything that is not within city limits goes back to the county and becomes conservation property. We want to know first, if that is true and if it is, what are your expectations?”

Doug Weber, the director of the Conservation Board, further explained the situation.

“We talked to the auditor, and the auditor told us that we do not own that property, that it belongs to the county and not the conservation department," he said. "So, we are going to turn it over to you. We don’t have the money to do anything with any of the properties, so we’ll put it in your court and have Matt address you as a DNR spokesperson instead of us as a conservation board.”

Dollison is a board member as well as a DNR employee, he said.

"At our meeting, I asked our board what their thoughts were about this land," he said. "And, if this is county land that is going to be turned over to the conservation board to manage, what about putting up green public access signs and public wildlife management area signs around it that will allow for public access to the south end by the McPaul/I-29 entrance? It would give fishing access to the DNR pond that is there. I get a lot of calls about it.”

The pond that the DNR owns is part of the 169 acres that is considered a wildlife management area in the McPaul area.

Conservation board member Bob Geiger disagrees with Dollison about an additional access.

"You’ve (DNR) got the road on the north side, all the way from the north end. You can use that,” Geiger said. He shared concerns about the possibility of access from the opposite side and mentioned that part of the proposed access is railroad property.

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon spoke to the rules that govern FEMA buyouts.

“What would have been bought out by FEMA was the resident’s parcel only. It does go back to the county as a green space but we can’t build anything on it, and it can’t be sold," Sheldon said. "We could put rock on it, such as a gravel parking lot, but that would be it. I do believe it only covers the section that was in the buyout.”

Supervisor Clint Blackburn said if the buyout is just the parcel where the house is, there are still potentially 7 to 8 acres that would not be under FEMA regulations.

“We would potentially have land that is green space we could work with, but we certainly have to qualify whether it is considered green space or not," he said. "Could we possibly farm the land and get some revenue from the property rather than create an expense?”

There is DNR access to the property from the north but it is currently closed off, and Sheldon questioned why the DNR couldn’t utilize that access if it’s already available.

“You have access to the north, but it is closed. Why should we have to incur the cost of doing something there when you already have one? You can’t make that work?” he asked.

Dollison said that the north access is a mile away from the fishing pond and is currently closed off due to the area becoming a dumping ground.

“There is more visibility there by the interstate. The northeast corner is hidden by trees, and people tend to dump their stuff there because it’s not easily visible," he said. "I’m not saying you should put in a parking lot or spend any money on it, I'm just saying we should put signs around it and open it up for public use.”

Board Chairman Chris Clark said there was no reason not to consider the possibilities of a second access, but there would be necessary to do some fact-finding.

“We can get together with the lead on the buyout deal first and get clarification on actual physical plat addresses so we know exactly what our sections are. We can also put our eyes on it and clarify with the assessor,” Sheldon suggested.

Blackburn agreed.

“We really do need clarification so it is in our best interest to wait until we have definitive answers so we know what we can or can not do," he said. "We can revisit this in a couple of weeks once we have the facts to make an educated decision.”

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be Aug. 16.