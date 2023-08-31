The Fremont County Board of Supervisors revisited the discussion of the chip and seal on Bluff Road at its Aug. 30 meeting.

At the Aug. 16 meeting, Supervisor Clint Blackburn said he has gotten many phone calls about the condition of Bluff Road after the recent chip and seal project. He asked County Engineer Dan Davis for the latest status.

Davis said he would go back to J.B. Holland, the main contractor for the project, to make sure they knew how rough the road was and to consider a proposal on how to provide a solution. He said that the timing of the work threw off the schedule.

The blade and roller are supposed to go right in front of the chip seal, but the company that JB Holland subcontracted for the work came in to chip seal and didn’t wait for the blade and roller to go first, which left a very rough surface. The supervisors told Davis that the work was substandard and indicated they would delay payment until the work was done correctly.

Davis said he accepts responsibility for the condition of the road and he and his staff will do what they can to provide a solution. He and the board discussed several options.

“The road base has been stabilized, and we had two layers of chip seal put down on top of that," Davis said. "The problem with it is that the road is still rough. What people have to understand is that a chip and seal is not pavement, although I understand that the condition is still not acceptable. We had a meeting with the contractor about it and have also sent a letter to them to discuss options on what can be done to fix this problem.”

He told supervisors that he will report back his findings at next week’s meeting.

In other business:

• Supervisors approved and signed an IDOT payment voucher with HGM Associates for engineering services for a bridge on J-18 per agreement through Aug. 15 in the amount of $13,710.19. Davis told the board that the payment is for design services on the bridge over Walnut Creek.

• Supervisors signed an amendment with HGM Associates for geotechnical exploration and archeological work for Cemetery Road repair.

“This is phase one of the project, and we added to the scope of the original agreement so we could take a closer look at soils to determine the type of slope we could do," Davis said. "We had to have a company come in and do a Phase 1 archeological inspection at the two scour locations so we didn’t disturb possible artifacts or objects of significance.”

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors is Sept. 6.