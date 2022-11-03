Fremont County golf course and campground wraps up another season

With the golf course and campgrounds closing for the season, the Fremont County Conservation Board had a short agenda for their Nov. 2 meeting.

Golf Course Superintendent Kris Henneman provided his update as he works to wrap things up for the season.

“I’ve been picking stuff up the last couple of days to get things ready," he said. "They are going to come and blow out the irrigation in the middle of next week. The concrete is being poured for the No. 9 cart path right now, and they should be able to finish up within a day or so. And after that, we just have to mow the greens off once in a while depending on the weather.”

Henneman also shared that there are two campers in the campground even though the campgrounds are closed. “One is leaving Sunday, and one is leaving tonight. One was prepaid and one came in before the sign was switched to close,” he reported.

Doug Weber also announced information about the golf course. “We are going to finish within $500 of last year," he said. "It’s below, but we are still over $115,000 for the year. All in all, it was another excellent year. We are still $15,000 above what we had in 2020.”

Weber feels the decrease is related to memberships.

"I have some ideas for discussion in February about how we can change some things a little bit," he said. "I believe we are getting to the point that we need to raise individual daily fees, not membership fees.”

In other business, board members approved the Oct. 5 minutes and the financial report, and Board President Sherry Gilbert reminded committee members to continue going through the five-year plan and bring their discussion items to the next meeting.

The next Fremont County Conservation Board meeting will be determined when Gilbert receives the budget from the auditor's office.