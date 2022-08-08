Fremont County Golf Course reports successful year

Sherry Gilbert, Fremont County Conservation board president, and Executive Director Doug Weber are very pleased with funds received from the Tourism Commission grant and also have plenty of positive things to say about the Fremont County Golf Course.

At the committee’s Aug. 3 meeting, Gilbert shared that she was at the Tourism Commission meeting in July and learned that they would be receiving a $5,000 grant they had applied for.

“The $5,000 Tourism Commission grant is earmarked for a cart path, specifically up to the number nine tee box,” she said. “The tee box is a new addition put in a few years back.”

Gilbert added that the goal is to have that in place this fall.

“It will complete the project that was started five years ago, and there are now cart paths leading to every tee box. Whenever we see issues like an area starting to flood or consistent muddy spots, that’s when we address the need for concrete to extend a path,” she said.

Gilbert talked about the wonderful turnout the golf course has had this season. “And, with the rodeo starting this week, we have had even more people showing up to golf. It’s been really nice seeing them this week,” she said.

Weber also commented about the success of the course.

“We’re having a really good year,” he said. “So far this year, we’ve had people from 20 different states and two different countries. This week, we had one of the biggest days we’ve had here in 13 years. I know it’s because there are many people here for the rodeo but also because people have heard good things about the course and want to come play it.”

Weber added that although the golf course superintendent, Kris Henneman, said the course is very dry right now due to lack of rain, it is in very good shape.

“Our course has never looked better,” he said. “My grounds crew is amazing!”

Weber said that every year they work on fundraising to help pay for course improvements.

“The grant we received will cover the last part of the cart path project,” he said. “The fundraisers only raises so much money and everything helps. We asked for help because of the large amount of concrete needed. The tourism grant will go so far to increase a beautiful course that is already extremely beautiful. Fremont County is so lucky to have such a beautiful place. Every year we try to take another step in the right direction.”

He commented that, of course, the rodeo is a huge tourism draw to the county, but feels that throughout the year the golf course does it fair share.

“I think that our golf course is something that is really catching on,” he said. “We’re having more people every day; it’s definitely bringing people to our area.”

The big tournament of the year is held at the end of rodeo week.

“We’ve got what I guess you would say is our crowning tournament this weekend,” Weber explained. “It’s the tournament that this golf course is kind of known for this time of year. It’s the Cowboy Open, and it’s a two-man scramble. We have 29 teams in it this year, which is great. Lots of old faces from around the area are back for it, and the course is in phenomenal shape for it. I am so happy and proud to be able to provide this for the community. It’s exciting. We’re really happy about the way last year went and the way this year is continuing to go. It’s a fun time to be a part of this quality course, that’s for sure.”