The Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of a new Veterans Affair director.

Mark Stockstell will replace Ben Roberts, who has had served in that position since 2019.

Stockstell, from Hamburg, has been in leadership roles his entire life and said he would love the opportunity to serve Fremont County veterans.

He joined the U.S. Army right after high school, has managed the Fremont County Care Facility for 13 years and also served full time with the Nebraska Army National Guard.

“I’ve led all my life," Stocksell said. "In my army career, I got out as a colonel. I got my commission through the National Guard, became a platoon leader with a company commander, was battalion commander and a regimental commander so I’ve held commands and have been in leadership all my life. I take pride in my service and am all about service in any capacity.”

Stockstell said he worked for the VA for eight years prior and feels quite knowledgeable with veteran affairs.

“To me, this would be a great opportunity to continue to serve veterans in Fremont County," he said. "I’ve lived my life in service. That’s why I applied, and I would give 110%. I want to help veterans get the resources they need, and I feel I know the struggles veterans go through.”

Stockstell will begin his duties on July 31.

The supervisors also approved waiving the fees for the Fremont County Golf Course fundraiser tournament, to be held on Aug. 20. County Auditor Dee Owens said that the board receives the request every year and all the funds raised go back to the golf course.

The next Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting will be Aug. 2.