Fremont County libraries ask for increase in county funding

Library contracts were the big topic of discussion at the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 20.

Riley Moreland, the director of the Sidney Public Library, spoke as a representative of the five libraries in Fremont County. Dawn Miller, director of the Lakin Library and Envisioning Center in Tabor, and Ellen Longman, director of the Hamburg Public Library were also present at the meeting. The other two libraries within the county are in Randolph and Farragut.

Moreland asked the supervisors to consider an increase of 10 cents per thousand dollars of assessed rural valuation for library funding for fiscal year 2023-24.

“The libraries in Fremont County are an important part of life in southwest Iowa," she said. "The combined libraries in the county offer free access to tens of thousands of print, audio and video materials and nearly 100,000 downloadable materials.”

Moreland also described the computer and internet availability as well as the programming offered that engages both children and adults.

For fiscal year 2022-23, the budgeted amount of $33,195 by Fremont County for the libraries represents 6.58 cents per thousand on the assessed rural valuation of $504,189,440.

“The state legislature of Iowa has, by law, called for each county governing body to levy a minimum of 6.75 cents,” Moreland explained, “and for at least the last four years, the library allocation has been below the 6.75 cents per thousand.”

With Farragut added to the list of libraries recently, Moreland said the funds are being stretched thin.

“At the very least, the Iowa code minimum of 6.75 cents per thousand should be funded, but we would like to see the rate increased to 10 cents per thousand to ensure all libraries are adequately funded," she said.

The board approved a motion to increase the rate to 8 cents per thousand dollars of assessed rural valuation for the funding of the county libraries.

Dan Davis, county engineer, talked to the supervisors about the radios used for his engineering team, a topic that has been addressed at prior meetings.

“I kept it on the agenda but I don’t have any new information yet," he said. "From what I understood, if we try to use the water tower here, we have to get a new license and get approval from Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri. Apparently Mills County had tried it and it isn’t going to happen.

"The gal at Electronic Engineering talked about the possibility of interference. That’s just where I’m at, and I don’t know yet what we’re going to do.”

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon suggested that the board and Davis meet with Kathy Hansel from Electronic Engineering.

“Let’s have Kathy come here to a meeting and give us an overview. We can get a better idea how we can accomplish what we want to do and see if it’s attainable,” he suggested.

The board tabled a decision to take action on four underground construction permits on county roadway crossings with Carbon Solutions until further discussion.

“Carbon Solutions submitted four crossings for the pipeline for when they leave Green Plains in Shenandoah to get out of the county. There are four underground locations,” Davis told supervisors.

In other business, the supervisors declared the Hamburg special election officially approved. The election was held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to fill two vacancies on the Hamburg City Council. Erin Achenbach, election deputy, gave the supervisors tally books to sign, one for the absentee votes and one from the actual precinct. Voters elected John Ashley whose term will end on Dec 31, 2023, and Mike Stenzel who will serve through Dec. 31, 2025.

The board went into closed session at 10 a.m. to meet with Jack Reed, Iowa Negotiation & Consulting Services, to discuss union negotiations. Back in regular session, the board approved the renewing of the human resource service agreement with Reed for an additional three years.

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors will meet next on Dec. 28.