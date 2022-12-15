Fremont County moves forward on levee district

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors took the next step in the process of creating a levee district at the Crossroads Village in Percival. Board members approved a resolution establishing the district at the corridor of Highway 2/Interstate-29 on Oct. 5.

Matt Woods, attorney for the district, asked the board for input on the appointment of appraisers for the district.

“We are at the point now where, by law, we have to appoint three appraisers that actually go out and view the premises and determine what the value of the right of way is," he said. "Technically, those three people are appointed by the auditor’s office. But I wanted your feedback on this, as well, because after this we also have to appoint three people to actually assess the way we are going to tax these entities.

"To streamline the process, I would rather have the same three people do both. By law, one of the persons has to be an engineer and the other two people have to be landowners in the county but not within the district.”

He added that it should be a relatively simple process and shouldn’t take a lot of time, but specified that he wants individuals who will get involved, not just participate.

The project’s engineer, Jim Olmsted, told the board that he has talked to Mike Sotak, principal engineer with Fyra Engineering.

“He has a lot of experience and does a lot of work for drainage and levee districts right north of here. He’s pretty much familiar with what is required, and he is willing to serve," Olmsted said.

Woods described the steps to the supervisors.

“If you’re okay with the list of names, I would contact them and then Dee (Owens, auditor) could appoint the three people involved," Woods said. "After that, they would go out, do their job and then file a report with you or in the auditor’s office. Then you would have to approve it at the appropriate time.”

Olmstead said he and Woods would get together with the three persons appointed and guide them in terms of the plan. Woods added that the next phase is to have a hearing.

“Once the order is signed by Dee, I’ll ask her to set up a public hearing date, possibly in February, to move this process along,” he said.

Woods said they are still waiting on the contract for the district from the Iowa Department of Transportation. He said he has a basic draft, but not the finished agreement. Woods will forward the final draft to the board members when he receives it.

Assistant Engineer Kevin Lewis shared the cover sheet for project No. L-CO36, 2023 pavement markings, and asked for the board’s approval. The document indicates the scope of work that is expected to be done in 2023. The board signed a resolution to reject the bid received on Project L-CO36 for pavement markings due to the excessive amount of the bid in September. At present, there are no other bids, but there are plans to bid out again in early 2023. The board approved the project. As requested by Lewis, the board also approved a payment voucher in the amount of $201.55 to HGM Associates for engineering services for emergency repair construction services on J-64 per agreement.

Fremont County Safety Officer Jeff Shirley visited with board members about taking action on IMWCA policy shared current copies of the Fremont County Employee Handbook and Policy Manual.

“I was contacted by the IMWCA (Iowa Municipalities Workers’ Compensation Association), and one of their recommendations was for us to adopt their seat belt and distracted driving policy," he said. "I went through ours and noticed we had one but it is kind of vague. It’s about cell phones, but we don’t have one about seat belts. We’ve always followed the laws of the land. What I want to propose is to adopt their policies on both and put it in our manual. Employees would get a copy and be required to sign off on it.”

Supervisors agreed the changes should be made but indicated that Jack Reed, Iowa Negotiation and Consulting Services, would need to approve of and make changes in the manual. A resolution approving the change would also be necessary. Board members made a motion to table the discussion until Reed has been contacted.

The next regular meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 9 a.m.