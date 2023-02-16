Patrick Reed of Sidney brought a list of questions and concerns to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 15.

Reed has plans to sell his property to Ryan Hines, and Hines plans to develop the property for commercial use. Reed said he had three major issues he wanted to discuss: a property dispute, road conditions and dust control and zoning.

“We have a real estate transaction going on right now where there seems to be a bit of confusion and conflicts on some issues that I would like to bring to your attention. It could jeopardize or terminate this contract if we don’t get them resolved,” he said.

He continued to explain the buyer’s list of concerns.

“First, the road down there. The property I’m talking about is 2520 Knox Road, and the road in question has been referred to as the Grandview Cemetery Road for probably since the time it was put there. There was a question about ownership. It is privately owned. There is an easement for the cemetery and for the cell tower company that runs up there.

"One of the things that was brought up was dust control if these folks do what they are wanting to do. They are looking at putting up an Airbnb and recreational camping site up there.”

Reed said that he believes the county should take over the road in question.

“As far as the road, I think one of the easiest solutions would be to make the road a level B county road," he said. "That way it has public access and isn’t just an easement for the cemetery and cell tower company. It may be a viable solution.”

County Engineer Dan Davis said if they turn it into a level B road, the maintenance would be fairly low.

“A level B is not going to get rocked, it’s going to get the absolute minimum as far as grating and maintaining," he said.

Supervisor Clint Blackburn agreed.

“I understand completely why he’s asking for that because then no one could argue whose road it is but actually the road would go downhill instead of getting better for everyone," Blackburn said.

Property owner Charlotte Diaz said that she lives right there, runs a daycare and has helped with maintenance of the road near her property and at the cemetery.

“As far as the road, it needs dust control; it does need rock, graded and maintained," she said. "When it floods, it comes down the hill to our properties. Shad (Smith) has always maintained his road very well. We maintain what we can but the road all the way up is overgrown. School buses coming up have issues when they come up. I think we’ve all tried to maintain and clean where we can. I try to do my best, but I feel with another set of new construction coming in, it’s going to get worse. The road has taken a hit already from the last two years.”

Davis said the county would need a project of some type in order to pick up or acquire the right of way.

"I've never done this before, not that it is hard, but we would need the entire thing to be donated or have the ability to purchase it through a project of some type," he said. "And, I'm not sure the county is interested in owning it because that roadway does nothing.”

Diaz suggested another alternative.

“My issue is the entrance," she said. "It’s not about sharing the road because I don’t have a problem with that. I have a problem that we have blockage coming in and out because Hines is planning on doing a lot more to the property than Mr. Reed was doing.

"I think there needs to be a separate entrance so that a separate road comes in, so they have that access at all times and hours that they need with that large equipment. I’m afraid it’s going to cause damage and require maintenance that shouldn’t be responsible by Shad, the county or me to upkeep and maintain. Is that something that could work?”

Hines admitted that there are possibilities for a separate entrance but it presents many challenges.

Diaz is also concerned about continued damages to the road with additional construction in the next year or two with the work Hines will be doing.

“I’m not opposed to it, I just know there will be more cleaning and additional maintenance," she said. "I can’t take care of that because I don’t have the equipment or the funds. The township cemetery doesn’t either.”

Blackburn replied that much of this is personal and could better be solved by a discussion for all property owners in the area. Sheldon agreed that since right now it isn’t a county road — it’s a private road with an easement for all parties over time — the board can’t make decisions regarding changes.

Davis said when he gets a call for county workers to grade the road, it gets done. He reiterated that it has been better maintained than a county level B road would ever be.

Reed said the new owners are also concerned about a property dispute.

“There is an accusation that my structure is on Shad Smith’s property, which is not true. I don't know where that came from. The setbacks have been adhered to," he said.

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon told him that if there is an issue, it probably needs to be surveyed to allay any dispute.

“Shad said they were close but not necessarily encroached upon, but the survey might be the best answer to solve the problem,” Sheldon said.

Reed replied that there was a survey done in 2017 and he would hate to pay for another survey.

Davis added that there should "be no question" if the property has already been surveyed.

"If the survey shows no encroachments, we should be fine," he said. "It wasn’t an accusation; we just had a question from the north property that there might be a problem. I am truly in favor of trying to get this through, that's why I'm working on it. I’m satisfied if there has been a survey, it’s pinned, and it’s fairly cut and dried.”

Reed also raised zoning concerns.

"There is a lot of concern from the buyers and they need to get confirmation. The zoning of it, as it sits is ag, so is what they are planning to do going to be okay in that zoning? They want it in writing,” Reed said.

Diaz is also concerned about zoning.

“Is the property considered an ag property, commercial or residential property? What is their approval for? That’s my concern because I don’t want it built and then sit empty because the zoning regulations weren’t followed,” she said.

Davis assured them the zoning has been addressed.

“The property is zoned for agriculture, but that includes homes and this type of business," he said. "Residential camping fits into our agricultural zoning areas.”

County Auditor Dee Owens said both Reed and Hines would be able to find that information on the county website. Reed said he would appreciate it in writing.

Blackburn summarized the discussion.

“To recap, there really isn’t a lot the board can do," he said. "There are multiple people involved and we can’t solve everyone’s problem. Even if the road becomes the county’s — I’m not saying it will — but you've been maintaining it and the easements have been working for years. It’s kind of a private matter outside the board.

"There are options for dust control so we have that. You and your customers want the road maintenance and so far that is working. Mr. Hines, I’m guessing the reason you are interested in this property is because it’s quiet, it’s remote and it’s pretty. And, with that, comes the high cost of getting there. You spend a lot of money to keep it that way. I do it, too.”

Sheldon asked County Attorney Peter Johnson to add clarity to the matter.

“The property dispute seems to be taken care of," Johnson said. "Now, we also discussed the zoning issue and Dan said that the zoning has already been cleared. Mr. Hines needs that in writing. So, if the county engineer provides a letter with the determination that your proposed use is in compliance with the existing zoning, does that satisfy what you need going forward?”

Reed said yes and Davis said he would get that done and sent to both parties.

“The second concern is the maintenance of the easement," Johnson said. "Going forward, as it currently sits, the owner of an easement has a general obligation with some extenuating agreement to maintain that easement as it currently sits. The township owning the cemetery would have an obligation to maintain the easement, as well.

"Right now, what we have is privately owned property that has been used by potentially everybody for a public cemetery. In general, without seeing the actual easement agreements, you all have rights for those easements to access your property.”

In other business:

Supervisors signed the federal aid agreement with IDOT for a project on the bridge over Walnut Creek on J-18 near Highway 59. County Engineer Dan Davis said the agreement allows the IDOT to manage the funds.

“All of the bridge projects on main routes are funded at 80% from federal funds and 20% from the Bridge Swap Fund for now. The preliminary estimate is $1,200,000," he said.

Supervisors signed the contract with Vogel Traffic Services for county pavement markings. The board approved the contract at its Feb. 8 meeting.

Supervisors signed and approved an IDOT payment voucher for $1,000 with HGM Associates for engineering services for emergency repair construction on J-64 per agreement through Jan. 31

Supervisors approved a special Class C Retail Alcohol License for D & L Pro at the Fremont County Golf Course. Auditor Dee Owens said it is an annual renewal and the same license they have had in the past.

Davis asked the board about acquiring a sign for placement at a cemetery in Green Township.

“Susan Newcom contacted me about her interest in getting a cemetery sign for the Dawsonburg/Gaylord Cemetery right there off of Highway 275 that sits up on the hill," he said. "She had contacted representatives for the township but indicated she didn’t get anywhere with that. I’m here to get your ideas to see where we can go with this.”

Sheldon said it is definitely worth looking into and asked about possible sources of funding for historical signs within the county. Davis said he wasn’t sure of the cost, but Newcom said she would be willing to pay some money toward it. Davis said he will first check with the DOT to make sure they are okay with putting a sign off the road on Highway 275 and will research potential funding as well.

The next regular meeting of the Fremont County Board of Supervisors is Wednesday, Feb.22.