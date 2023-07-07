At the July 5 Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting, Farragut resident Heather Coulter asked supervisors to consider a moratorium on future wind turbines.

Coulter was also present at the board’s March 29 meeting and has expressed her concern about property rights for setbacks. She stressed safety in boundaries, building and in verifying quality aspects of the wind turbine process.

At that time, the board was asked by legal counsel to table all dealings with wind turbines until after the court proceedings with regard to the wind turbine ordinance. On June 20, Judge Greg Steensland ordered a dismissal of a lawsuit against the board concerning wind ordinances and related agreements. Coulter again asked supervisors to give a moratorium serious thought concerning the disputed issues before moving forward.

Shari Brink and Jeff Shearer, both county residents, were also present, and they also encouraged the supervisors to put a moratorium in place so they could take time to discuss issues and come to a compromise with the current ordinance.

The board tabled further discussion and/or action until July 19 so they can talk to legal counsel to find out what they can and cannot do with the requests presented.

In other business:

• Robbie Kromminga, assistant engineer for the county, recommended that the board sign and approve a resolution to accept the low bid and award a contract to Manatt’s, Inc. from Brooklyn, Iowa, for three sealcoating projects. Roads included are L-68, M- 16 and J-10; the bid came in at $1,010,102.30. Board members approved without comment.

• The board approved a resolution naming depositories throughout the county for fiscal year 2023-24. Deputy Auditor Kristi Clark indicated this resolution was made annually.

• The board also approved a resolution for part-time employee wages for the county attorney’s office.

“This resolution improves their wage increases. Since they are part-time, they don’t fall under the regular approved salaries," Clark said.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be July 12.