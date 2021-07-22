Fremont County residents celebrate Hometown Pride

Members of Fremont County’s Hometown Pride committees met at the United Faith Church in Sidney on June 30 to celebrate the many successes of Hometown Pride over the last seven years and thank Hometown Pride Coach Doug Friedli for his guidance from the beginning.

Hometown Pride is a program that was developed in 2012 by Keep Iowa Beautiful to help towns and counties improve their appearance and their cultural and economic vitality.

It requires a five-year commitment of time, money and effort from those it serves, and provides a coach that meets with the committees monthly and guides them to develop and achieve their own goals, while training the next generation of community leaders.

In 2012, Twila Larson of Fremont County Economic Development Corporation and KIB presented the idea of a Hometown Pride program in Fremont County, and persuaded then Fremont County Board of Supervisors Randy Hickey, Earl Hendrickson and Cara Morgan to support the program financially.

Doug Friedli was chosen to act as Hometown Pride Coach for the towns of Bartlett, Farragut, Hamburg, Imogene, Percival, Randolph, Riverton, Sidney, Tabor and Thurman. Riverton’s committee eventually disbanded prior to the end of the five year term, and Imogene’s merged with the Sons and Daughters of Imogene after the end of the program term.