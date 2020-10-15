Fremont County revises COVID reimbursement request

During the Oct. 14 Fremont County Supervisors meeting, Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen advised the supervisors the county needed to revise its COVID-19 public health emergency reimbursement request.
The supervisors passed a resolution on Sept. 2 authorizing the request for reimbursement of $14,427.40 in eligible expenditures in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. This reimbursement had been made possible through the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund for COVID-related expenses. That resolution would have covered the period of March 1-July 31. The county planned to pass a resolution and submit a second reimbursement request for the rest of the year, once that amount became clear.
Owen said Dustin Freeman of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services sent her an email saying the county’s reimbursement request was wrong, and they should request the entire amount the county is eligible for, in one request. That amount is $88,238.93.
Owen said once requested, the county would then submit claims against that amount. Whatever claims were approved would be paid, up to the maximum eligibility amount.
The supervisors agreed to rescind Resolution No. 2020-40 that was passed on September 2, and pass a new resolution to request COVID-19-related expense reimbursement of $88,238.93.
Supervisor Terry Graham told the others he had a meeting with the IEDA and others on October 15 to set up public meeting locations for the Interstate 29-Missouri River Corridor Study. Graham said there would be two meetings held: one for Mills County on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m., and one for Fremont County on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. The Fremont County portion of the study pertains mainly to the Hamburg/Highway 2/I-29 area. The Mills County portion of the study pertains mainly to the Pacific Junction/Highway 34/I-29 area. Graham will share news of the confirmed dates and locations of the public meetings with the other supervisors once he has it.
The supervisors discussed and approved opt-out certifications for two properties previously signed up for the FEMA buyout program. The owners of the Burge property in Hamburg had already burnt the house down. The owners of the Ware property in Bartlett changed their minds about inclusion in the buyout.
In other business:
•A non-resident, Colleen Crom, was appointed to the Tabor Library Board;
•A title sheet for a project on road J-24 from road L-31 to 2.5 miles west of Thurman was approved, and
•A title sheet for a project on road J-10 over the BNSF railroad .112 miles from L-31 was approved.
