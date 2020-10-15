Fremont County revises COVID reimbursement request

During the Oct. 14 Fremont County Supervisors meeting, Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen advised the supervisors the county needed to revise its COVID-19 public health emergency reimbursement request.

The supervisors passed a resolution on Sept. 2 authorizing the request for reimbursement of $14,427.40 in eligible expenditures in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. This reimbursement had been made possible through the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund for COVID-related expenses. That resolution would have covered the period of March 1-July 31. The county planned to pass a resolution and submit a second reimbursement request for the rest of the year, once that amount became clear.

Owen said Dustin Freeman of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services sent her an email saying the county’s reimbursement request was wrong, and they should request the entire amount the county is eligible for, in one request. That amount is $88,238.93.

Owen said once requested, the county would then submit claims against that amount. Whatever claims were approved would be paid, up to the maximum eligibility amount.

The supervisors agreed to rescind Resolution No. 2020-40 that was passed on September 2, and pass a new resolution to request COVID-19-related expense reimbursement of $88,238.93.