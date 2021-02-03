Fremont County Sheriff Report

On Jan. 29, at 7:51 p.m., deputies were called to westbound Highway 2 on the Missouri River Bridge for a report of a two-car accident.

A white 2011 GMC Acadia, driven by Cody Lasovich, 27, Nebraska City, Nebraska, was westbound when the driver became distracted and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle struck a bridge barricade and then the trailer of a 2017 Volvo Semi, operated by Petro Smal, 37, of Lincoln, Nebraska, who was also westbound.

The Acadia was a total loss. The damage to the trailer was estimated at $20,000.

The occupants of the Acadia were treated and released by Nebraska City Rescue. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

Alcohol was not a factor.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska City Police Department, and Nebraska City Fire and Rescue responded to the scene with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 31, at 2:03 a.m., deputies discovered a vehicle in the ditch, near the intersection of Highway 275 and 120th Street, near Tabor. The driver, Jacob Benjamin Brown, 29, of Thurman, was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated third offense, a Class D felony. Brown was released after posting a $5,000 10% bond.