Fremont County signs on to participate in state’s opioid settlement

Fremont County Board of Supervisors met on Dec. 15 to tackle several agenda items once the agenda, minutes, bill and reports were approved. The big agenda item was concerning documents for the county’s participation in the state’s pending settlement in the opioid litigation.

County Attorney Naeda Elliott presented the board with opioid litigation documents which included three documents and a resolution, all requiring board signatures. Elliott presented the documents and said, “The documents include the settlement participation agreement, the settlement participation agreement distributors, and the IOU allocation MOU.”

The MOU is the Iowa Opioid Allocation Memorandum of Understanding. The allocation is part of nation-wide settlements with pharmaceutical distributors, a manufacturer and a consultant that include McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, and one manufacturer, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and its parent company Johnson & Johnson. Settlements include funds that will be used to abate the opioid crisis through prevention and treatment. The agreement also requires considerable industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis from ever happening again.

Participation Agreements need to be completed before Jan. 2, 2022, in order for counties to receive funds. According to the website of the Iowa State Association of Counties, as of Dec. 3, 66 counties have filed suit and an additional 27 have registered to participate in the settlement. Over a period of 17 years, Iowa could receive up to $170 million.

In the state of Iowa, opioid-related deaths jumped nearly 36% in 2020, from 157 to 213, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. Each state’s share of the funding has been determined by using a formula that takes into account the impact of the crisis on the state which includes the population of the state, the number of deaths due to overdose, number of individuals with substance abuse disorders, and the number of opioids prescribed.

The board moved to approve both the signing of the documents and approval of the resolution.

Kevin Lewis, assistant county engineer, was in attendance to ask for signatures and payments from the supervisors. The board approved the following three items:

• A signature on an application for approval of underground construction in the county right of way for Windstream Iowa Communications to replace 1500’ of copper cable along 155th Street at 215th Avenue in Section 34, Township 70N, Range 43W.

• A signature and payment of an Iowa Department of Transportation payment voucher in the amount of $195.98 for HGM Associates for engineering services for emergency repair construction services on J-64 per agreement through November 30.

• A signature and payment of an Iowa Department of Transportation payment voucher in the amount of $17,832.14 for HGM Associates for engineering services for J-10 and J-24 per agreement through November 30.

In other business:

• The board set a December 29 date for a public hearing for the reprecincting and ordinance reading to describe precinct boundaries. Elizabeth Glenn, assistant auditor explained the update, “It’s required that every 10 years the precincting needs to be updated. Nothing has changed. There will still be five precincts, but the 2010 census was included in the last ordinance so it was necessary to update the ordinance.”

• The supervisors took action on the 2022 Holiday Resolution with little discussion. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon read the holidays for the county aloud before they approved a motion to accept the list. Aside from changes in calendar dates, there were no holiday changes from the previous year.

• Alise Snyder, county treasurer, provided the board information on two tax sale assignments, 19-305 and 14-308 in the amounts $229 and $786.30. Both were approved.

• The supervisors also approved the signing and payment of the application for the Nishnabotna Watershed EN No. 2, site 9 for the Nishnabotna Watershed Project. The total on the application was $46,137.

Jeff Shirley, the county wellness coordinator, presented information to the supervisors about the New Year Wellness Agreement. He provided information about incentive-based wellness participation programs used by other counties so the board could see what other counties were doing for their wellness programs. Shirley indicated that the discount could be as high as 4% off employee’s insurance costs for those electing to participate in the wellness incentive. As this was a discussion item, no action could be taken. Shirley will ensure it is on as an action item for next week’s meeting.

The next meeting will be held Dec. 22.