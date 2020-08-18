The ongoing problem with getting the flood debris removal contract paid continued to dominate conversation at the Aug. 12 Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The supervisors had been advised that FEMA had decided to de-obligate funds it had previously approved for the debris removal project. Initially, the bid was $195,000 and that amount was approved/obligated by FEMA.
FEMA then notified the county that was too much money for the contract, and declared the project should only cost about $19,963.48, of which the 75% federal share they would pay would only be $14,972.61, rather than the $146,250 it would have been. Since they can’t renegotiate a signed and completed contract at this late date, this essentially means Fremont County’s 15% share to pay of the total contract would be about $178,031.04, rather than the $29,250 they originally expected to pay.
Having to pay nearly six times what they expected to pay is bad enough, but the supervisors and Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius said what really “aggravated” them was that they had met with FEMA and Homeland Security representatives and a PMG (lead person) sent by them, multiple times, taking pictures, measuring debris piles and estimating possible debris amounts and costs. When the county put the debris removal contract up for bid – twice, the first time receiving no bids and the second time receiving only one bid -- FEMA and HSEMD signed off on approving that bid and going forward. After work was well underway and a contractor needing paid, FEMA/HSEMD began balking at the cost, nitpicking for more details, pictures, reports and proofs. FEMA/HSEMD suggested the county go back to the contractor and renegotiate the amount.
The supervisors discussed the need to appeal the decision, as well as the need to move forward with a contingency loan to pay the contractor. Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer asked the supervisors if they thought it would do any good to appeal the decision, saying he had zero patience left with both of those parties, and thought the best course was to just get a loan and forget the appeal. The supervisors disagreed, though, saying that they felt they were obligated to at least try to save the county more money. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon Supervisor said he thought spelling out actual costs of the contract would help change their minds. Randy Hickey noted they would need to get itemized statements of costs from the contractor rather than just scale tickets to use in their appeal, and Loontjer was asked to contact the contractor for additional information.
When discussion returned to the contingency loan, Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen reminded the supervisors they should find out if FEMA would be paying their portion of the flood-damaged asphalt pad replacement, which they had also obligated/approved. She indicated the county would need to add it to the total loan request if FEMA was going to “stick it to us there, too.”
The supervisors approved moving forward with the loan, with the amount yet to be determined depending on the appeal process on debris removal and the asphalt pad.
A letter was sent to legislators for this area seeking intervention or assistance, explaining the problem, and quoting from a letter sent by Loontjer to Iowa Homeland Security regarding their decision.
Fremont County Supervisor Terry Graham advised the others he had a meeting on Aug. 13 with Ann Schmid of the Iowa Economic Development Authority about an upcoming Interstate 29 Corridor Land Use Study. Graham said an EDA grant had been obtained by SWIPCO and Metropolitan Area Planning Agency to do a study of land use on the I-29 corridor from Mills County at Highway 34 to the Missouri border.
That study included three planned phases: western Mills County, northwest Fremont County, and the Hamburg area. Graham said Schmid was the lead on the project. Graham had little information to share at this meeting, as Fremont County was not consulted or informed about the study, and the county’s economic development partner, Shenandoah Chamber Industry Association also had not been informed.
Graham noted he had only found out about the Aug. 13 meeting by chance. Graham promised to bring information back to a future supervisor meeting.
Fremont County Assistant Engineer Robbie Kromminga asked for a received supervisor approval of accepting the low bid of $379,394.50 by Leick Construction for FEMA Projects 20, 46 and 48. Those FEMA projects include flood damage repairs to:
Site 20-north Lake Road;
Site 46-Payne Road, and
Site 48-225th Street south of Percival.
The supervisors also approved an application MidAmerican Energy for underground construction in the right-of-way. MidAmerican Energy will rebuild existing lines from Lincoln Street in Farragut, north to 2151 370th Ave.
