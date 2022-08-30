Fremont County Supervisors approve construction, tax abatement items

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors quickly wrapped up agenda items at their weekly meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

County Engineer Dan Davis asked the board to sign an application for approval for underground construction in the county right of way for MidAmerican Energy to put up a 40-foot pole on J-10, a tenth of a mile from Bartlett.

Davis also recommended the supervisors sign work for a right-of-way permit for Tom Lorimor to reshape his ditch and fill in the gully on 330th Avenue between 180th and 190th Streets.

“I have no problem with it if he wants to get that cleaned out,” Davis said.

The supervisors approved both items.

The board also approved a resolution to abate taxes for properties now owned by Fremont County due to the buyout program. Assistant Auditor Cassie Gilbert indicated there were nine properties to be abated for the county.

In addition, the supervisors passed a motion to approve a resolution to abate taxes for one property owned by the City of Sidney. Supervisor Chris Clark indicated that this is for property taxes only and that drainage taxes will still have to be paid.

Supervisors also signed an agreement for an annual renewal for their website hosting with SOCS. They set Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 9:15 a.m., for a public hearing on the budget amendment.

The next meeting for the board will be Wednesday, Aug. 31.