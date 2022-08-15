Fremont County Supervisors approve drying system for courthouse

Troy Housh, Fremont County Courthouse maintenance, presented a site report to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors at their weekly meeting on Aug. 10, and requested the purchase of a drying system to prevent further damage to the walls of the courthouse due to moisture.

“Renodry came down and did a site report on our building,” Housh said. “Our readings are coming out double of what’s average; our walls are saturated with water. They come in with a hydrometer, and they measure certain tests on the walls. So we know this is obviously what is causing all the bubbles, all the moisture. It’s actually becoming more prevalent in the assessor's office, and she requested that I do something about it.”

Housh told the supervisors that he has been working on maintaining the walls by scraping, repainting and using breathable paints but it has been difficult to keep up with. He gave each supervisor a packet of information about Renodry and their wall drying systems.

“The assessor wants a permanent solution, and it looks like this system would work,” he said. “Renodry is the only company in America that makes something like this. It’s this big ball full of ions and magnets that doesn’t use electricity, and it reverses the effect of excess water and pushes the salt back down into the earth.”

Housh related that Taylor County had one installed in their courthouse in 2019 and when he called there to ask about it, the auditor said it did exactly what the company said it would do.

“They said it worked exceptionally well and that it got rid of the musty smells, damp odors and all the white salt in the walls,” he said. “It sounds basically like the issues we’re having in several of our offices.”

Housh said that a representative from the company could be here within a week to get it installed.

“They could be here tomorrow or next week, as soon as we get the go ahead to do it, and they do come back in a year and in three years to check on the system,” he said. “This unit will work for 25 plus years, and we should be able to see results in 6-9 months.”

The board approved the purchase of a midsized dehydration unit at a cost of $14,540.

Dan Davis, county engineer, asked the supervisors to sign an amendment for additional design and regulatory agency coordination services with HGM Associates for the bridge replacement over Waubonsie Creek on L-31

“The big thing is that the 408 review by the Army Corps of Engineers took a lot of time and, once they got it sent in, they had to redo it so there is an increase in cost,” he said, recommending an increase in the contract of $54,115.36.

A Section 408 review includes an engineering, environmental, real estate and legal review to ensure a proposed alteration does not affect the usefulness of the federal project and is not detrimental to the public interest. The board approved the amendment.

Supervisors also approved an IDOT payment voucher in the amount of $5,066.57 with HGM Associates for engineering services for Highways J-10 and J-24 per agreement through July 31, as recommended by Davis. Davis told the supervisors that he is still working with the contractors to get the contracts closed out and ready for the audit phase.

The next meeting of the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be Aug. 17.