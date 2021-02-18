Fremont County Supervisors approve five percent raises for elected officials

The Fremont County Supervisors approved 5% raises for the county’s eight elected officials at their Feb. 17 meeting, based on Compensation Board recommendations.

Rick Mount, a member of the Compensation Board, spoke to the supervisors, acknowledging that the county had been in financial trouble since 2011, but pointing out raises were past due. Mount said two years ago, the board had approved 2% raises, and last year they approved 1% raises. With standard cost of living raises being 3% per year, Mount told the supervisors the county was behind.

Mount said the compensation board had also spoken with Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen regarding resources available, and believed the county could afford to give higher raises this year. Mount said the compensation board was suggesting 5% raises. He added that the people on the compensation board are all taxpayers in the county, with a vested interest in what happens there, and that they wanted to spend taxpayers’ money in this way. He also added that a 5% raise would make up for where they had been.

Mount told the supervisors Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope had checked with surrounding sheriffs to see how much they were making annually, and it ranged from $80-85,000. Aistrope makes $69,000; a 5% raise would still only bring him to $72,000, well below surrounding sheriff wages.