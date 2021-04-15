Fremont County Supervisors approve resolutions regarding jail bond

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution appointing and approving UMB Bank N.A. as Paying Agent, Note Registrar and Transfer Agent for the $3,605,000 taxable general obligation refunding Capital Loan Notes, Series 2021 A at their April 14 meeting. They signed a second resolution authorizing the loan agreement, refunding trust agreement, and disclosure certificate and the county’s authority to levy taxes to pay the notes.

As an update, the current jail bond was callable in June 2022, and the county supervisors were advised at the beginning of this year that interest rates were low enough the county could save money by refinancing. The original price tag on the law enforcement center was $5.4 million, and the county had paid $1.7 million to-date, with about $3.7 million outstanding, and a planned final payoff date of 2033. By refinancing the bond at 1.97 percent interest now versus the previous 2.9 percent, the county should save about $200,000.

According to a previous timeline discussed, final closing should occur on or about April 29.

