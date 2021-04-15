Fremont County Supervisors approve resolutions regarding jail bond

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution appointing and approving UMB Bank N.A. as Paying Agent, Note Registrar and Transfer Agent for the $3,605,000 taxable general obligation refunding Capital Loan Notes, Series 2021 A at their April 14 meeting. They signed a second resolution authorizing the loan agreement, refunding trust agreement, and disclosure certificate and the county’s authority to levy taxes to pay the notes.
As an update, the current jail bond was callable in June 2022, and the county supervisors were advised at the beginning of this year that interest rates were low enough the county could save money by refinancing. The original price tag on the law enforcement center was $5.4 million, and the county had paid $1.7 million to-date, with about $3.7 million outstanding, and a planned final payoff date of 2033. By refinancing the bond at 1.97 percent interest now versus the previous 2.9 percent, the county should save about $200,000.
According to a previous timeline discussed, final closing should occur on or about April 29.
Supervisor Randy Hickey told the others he had spoken to John Whipple of the Fremont County Welcome Center Board about the future of the Welcome Center after the last supervisor meeting. Hickey said Whipple told him the Welcome Center did receive insurance money for the 2019 flood damage to the Welcome Center.
Whipple said they were definitely planning to fix the center and reopen, but were currently considering whether they wanted to replace all the displays that used to be in the center. Whipple also told Hickey they likely wouldn’t reopen until after Highway 2 construction was completed, since the construction and lane restrictions made it more difficult to get to the center.
Hickey and the other supervisors acknowledged the issue and discussed the fact that it would likely be fall before the center reopened.
Hickey told the others he had been assured the Welcome Center grounds would still be maintained, even while they were closed, and, in fact, Whipple had said they were looking at re-seeding some of the grounds soon.
In other business, the supervisors approved the renewal of Whiskey Springs’ Class C Outdoor Service/Sunday Sales Liquor License.