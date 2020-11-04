Fremont County Supervisors approve RFP for buyout demolition contractors

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors reviewed and approved a request for proposals seeking contractors for flood buyout demolition at their Oct. 28 meeting.
Southwest Iowa Planning Council prepared the RFP for supervisor review. The supervisors had several questions and indicated they were concerned about running into the same problems they had with the debris removal contract. Supervisors Terry Graham and Dustin Sheldon wanted to know how many buyout properties were still on the list, and were told 16. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen noted that those property owners could opt out of the program right up to the very last minute. Sheldon questioned how contractors could bid a project without knowing how many properties would be involved.
Supervisor Randy Hickey stated if it were him he wouldn’t bid the project because of that uncertainty.
Owen told the supervisors according to the RFP, bids were good for 36 months and must be submitted per individual property. The supervisors called Alexsis Fleener with SWIPCO to ask more questions.
Graham asked what the start date would be for demolition, and Fleener told him demolition wouldn’t start until contracts were signed on the properties. She said that wouldn’t take as long as it had in Mills County, because they now had a contract form for the work. Hickey asked what happened if people backed out of the contract at the last minute; Fleener said a change order would have to be prepared. Fleener also noted that because people could change their minds at any time, it was possible people who had originally been on the buyout demo list but backed out could get back on the list. Sheldon asked why they couldn’t wait until they were positive who would be on the list instead of doing a lot of change orders. Fleener said they would need to do multiple RFPs to do it that way, and people could still sign up the day of and then change their minds. She noted that the contract was very clear there could be changes.
Fleener warned that FEMA required a demolition contractor and asbestos contractor be lined up before any contracts could be signed. Once contracts were signed the contractor had a 90 day time limit to do the work.
Hickey asked if Mills County got any contractors to bid on their RFP and was told several bid. Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer told the supervisors he believed bidding separately per property helped get more bids. Owen pointed out after the last debacle the county might be lucky to get anyone to bid on the buyout demo work. Fleener told the supervisors she thought several of the contractors who bid the Mills County work and didn’t get the contract would be interested in doing the Fremont County work.
Loontjer told the supervisors he had reviewed the RFP and was comfortable with suggesting they approve it. He suggested the county should give contractors at least 2 full weeks to look at properties and create their bids. The supervisors approved issuing and posting the RFP, with responses due back on November 12. SWIPCO will also send bid packages out to several known contractors.
Graham told the others he had recently attended an Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) meeting about the MO River/I-29 Corridor Study, and public meetings would be held October 28 and 29, in Pacific Junction and Hamburg, respectively. Graham indicated there would be limited space at these meetings, so they planned to schedule additional events in the future.
Graham said he hoped the citizens who showed up at the Hamburg meeting in the Colonial Theater Thursday at 3 and 6 p.m. were patient. Graham noted there would also be opportunities for the Percival, Bartlett area to express their views on what the area needed now and for the next 50 years.
Graham said a Kansas City, MO firm, BNIM, was the one setting up meetings and creating the study. He said BNIM would collect information, make recommendations based on information gathered and research, and send them to the IEDA. Graham said he was trying to see if the entire county could be eligible for funding, and look at the region as a whole instead of just the specific areas of Hamburg and the I-29/Highway 2 junction. He pointed out other areas in the county have potential for growth, too, and said he hoped the entire county would voice their opinions during this study.
Graham reminded the others of the original project he had submitted to homeland security and emergency management for funding for a Knox Road infrastructure project connecting the high school with the City of Sidney. That project consisted of water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer installation.
Graham said that application was put on the back burner at the last flood recovery fund meeting. He noted that there would be some extra money going back to that fund (hopefully), from other projects that came in under budget. With that in mind, he said he was resubmitting the request, for a lesser amount, in hopes any extra money might get allocated to the project. He acknowledged the project was not a priority project in the scope of the recovery board’s work, but hoped the county might receive some money anyway, saying it was an opportunity for some economic development. The supervisors approved that application.
Dan Davis, Fremont County engineer, told the supervisors he had had a conversation with Cara Marker-Morgan about Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP) grants through the NRCS. She said they were hoping to get about $10 million for county projects. Davis said he had pulled out three projects for his department that dealt with the Nishnabotna River/watershed and given them to her in case she could find funding for those projects outside his budget.
Davis told the supervisors he had recently had a conference call with the Federal Highway Administration and DOT about the road J-64 permanent repair project. He said once surveying and everything was done it looked like the price of that work had about doubled. He said the others indicated on the call that they were on board with him modifying paperwork regarding that work and resubmitting it.
The supervisors approved a resolution accepting the low bid of A.M. Cohron & Son, Inc. on the bridge over Manti project, which will include a flume underneath and beam bridge over top. Davis reminded them this is part of the combined bundling project with Page County, and said Cohron bid both projects. Davis told the supervisors the estimated cost was $1.974 million for both projects, with $1,245,346.14 being Fremont County’s portion, about $100,000 under estimate. Davis said the work likely wouldn’t start until early spring.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
• A resolution modifying the County 5 Year Program to change the length of the J-34 project slightly;
• A work in right-of-way permit for Rock Port Telephone Co. to place fiber optic line underground from L-72 north to County Road 310th St, then east on 310th St for one mile to 360th Ave, then south on 260th Ave to 322nd St;
• Payment of a $7,134.88 voucher to HGM Associates for engineering services for L-31 over Waubonsie Creek, and
• A work in right-of-way permit for Tom Lorimor to clear trees along 182 St west of L-68.
