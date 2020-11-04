Fremont County Supervisors approve RFP for buyout demolition contractors

Southwest Iowa Planning Council prepared the RFP for supervisor review. The supervisors had several questions and indicated they were concerned about running into the same problems they had with the debris removal contract. Supervisors Terry Graham and Dustin Sheldon wanted to know how many buyout properties were still on the list, and were told 16. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen noted that those property owners could opt out of the program right up to the very last minute. Sheldon questioned how contractors could bid a project without knowing how many properties would be involved.

Graham asked what the start date would be for demolition, and Fleener told him demolition wouldn’t start until contracts were signed on the properties. She said that wouldn’t take as long as it had in Mills County, because they now had a contract form for the work. Hickey asked what happened if people backed out of the contract at the last minute; Fleener said a change order would have to be prepared. Fleener also noted that because people could change their minds at any time, it was possible people who had originally been on the buyout demo list but backed out could get back on the list. Sheldon asked why they couldn’t wait until they were positive who would be on the list instead of doing a lot of change orders. Fleener said they would need to do multiple RFPs to do it that way, and people could still sign up the day of and then change their minds. She noted that the contract was very clear there could be changes.