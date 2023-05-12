The Fremont County Board of Supervisors signed and approved a resolution for salaries for supervisory and non-union personnel for the Secondary Road Department at their May 10 meeting.

“These salaries would begin July 1, 2023, and would be an overall 6% increase," said Dan Davis, county engineer. "The maintenance superintendent would be at $28.56 per hour, the administrative assistant would make $24.06 an hour and both assistants to the engineer would be at $34.74 per hour. The county engineer’s salary would be $112,352.”

Davis also requested that supervisors schedule a public hearing regarding the change of level of service for a portion of 320th Avenue near 182nd Street to be reduced to a level C road. The hearing will be held May 24 at 9:10 a.m.

In other business, supervisors:

Held a public hearing for a FY23 budget amendment. With no public comment, the amendment for payroll expenses, opioid funds, LATCF funds, medical examiner expenses, revenue and expenses for buyouts and the watershed project and other added expenses to continue the operation of the county was approved.

Signed contracts between Fremont County and the libraries within the county.

Approved a special class B retail native wine license for Lazy Bar J Farm.

Approved a resolution for the transfer of funds for the state contingency funds. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon indicated this is the loan for tree removal work from the flood of 2019 and will pay off both local and county contractors.

Fremont County resident Jason Desa was present to ask about updates on the road closure on 130th street.

"We got together and gathered all the facts of how everything came to be and we reviewed everything. No further action has been done but we are getting a game plan together,” Supervisor Clint Blackburn said.

County Attorney Peter Johnson said he could prepare a letter from his office as to the findings and list options moving forward. He plans to add the topic to a future meeting agenda.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be May 17.