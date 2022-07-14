Fremont County Supervisors approve Shenandoah Hill Wind Project application

It was a big day for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors on July 13 as they voted 3-0 in favor of the Shenandoah Hill Wind Project application submitted by Invenergy. The Fremont County Courthouse was near full capacity with residents from Page, Fremont and Atchison counties talking both for and against the turbines.

Supervisor Randy Hickey opened the public meeting asking all those in attendance to be respectful. “Everyone who wants to speak is going to have five minutes to speak, and we don’t want any outbursts. We ask that you just be respectful.”

Nonparticipating landowners continue to be concerned about living in the footprint of the turbines and dealing with the noise, decommissioning of the towers, health issues and property values. Those looking for approval of the wind energy project cite benefits of tax dollars, funds for schools and the stimulus to local economies.

Brian Langner took to the podium and quoted the Iowa manual of the Board of Supervisors: “Your scope of authority is to protect and preserve the rights and privileges and properties of all the county and residents. It is to preserve and improve the peace, safety, health, welfare, comfort and convenience of its residents, except as limited by the constitution. Are you doing that? What we have before us as one of the supervisors said in January, ‘There will be winners and there will be losers.’ The only winner in this situation is a multi-billion dollar privately-held corporation. It’s tearing apart the very social fabric that has been built over generations within this county.”

He also said that the focus is purely on money and that most money will most likely be spent out of the state due to absentee landowners.

“Ultimately, if the residents of Fremont County are not considered by this board in terms of our county, we will certainly speak at the ballot box,” Langer concluded.

Penny Bredensteiner presented an opposing view.

“I have a unique perspective because I live on the Missouri/Iowa border,” she said. “I have had a wind turbine next to my property for 10 years. As far as noise concerns, I do not have a problem with it. I have grain bins and those run a lot louder than any of the turbines. Another concern has been wildlife and there is plenty of wildlife on my farm and around the area. Another positive is that this will help the tax base; it will help bring money into our county. We have no big industry that will do this. Our services are lacking and this would really help.” Bredensteiner stressed that everything is using electricity and that we need clean energy.

“Please don’t stymy progress,” she said. “I think it’s important for our whole area.”

One resident is concerned about the decommissioning of the towers. Sandra (Ohrt) Jensen asked, “With regards to the decommissioning of the towers, if they become defective or the company goes bankrupt, do you have in your agreement with the company a plan for the funding? Is bonding required?”

Hickey said the decommissioning is part of the zoning.

“It’s a different contract. We have to work through that after the agreement is made for the application. And, we would have to have bonding on that and the roads,” Hickey said.

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said it would all be mentioned in the decommissioning clause.

“We have talked to them about what we want to see about protecting the county; they have talked about what they want on their end so it will all be there,” he said. “But we can’t complete the clause until the ordinance is passed.”

Jensen continued, “When you get to the point that you are making the plan, do residents have any say on the content in the decommissioning clause?”

Sheldon said residents are always welcome to attend the meeting to speak on any topic.

Many residents asked the board to delay the decision until both boards could meet and discuss the project together.

“Could the two boards get together and work this out?” Dennis Almquist asked. “What happens if one county approves the project and one doesn’t?”

In that instance, it would be Invenergy’s decision on where to go from there, Supervisor Chris Clark said.

“We will vote on ours today,” Hickey added.

Mandy Whipple lives on the state line, has talked to residents in the area and sees the positives of a wind energy project.

“We look at these turbines every single day,” she said. “I don’t really hear them – the conditions have to be just right for me to hear them – the wind, the temperature. I was skeptical at first because we own a small business, Connections Counseling and Wellness. So, peoples’ peace and tranquility is really important to me. After hearing all about the turbine project, I knew I had to talk to people affected, those who are receiving a check and those who are not. I didn’t hear any complaints from either. All they do is tell me about the positives. They see the benefits. Schools have been able to expand the services they offer, nonprofits are benefiting. We also have all kinds of our wildlife at our house and the turbines around us don’t affect them. I only see the benefits after I talked to everybody. I want to bring that here.”

Mark Crowl, the Iowa development manager for Invenergy, presented a slide show with a quick overview of the Shenandoah Hills Wind Energy project and their track record of success in Iowa.

“I want to address the concerns that have been brought up today,” he said. “Part of the impact we get to have is that we’ve invested $250 million in communities alone. This project is slated to be bring over $27 million to this county in it’s years of operations. Over $1.5 million will go to participants of the project, and the stimulus in the county includes construction jobs and long term jobs. Those saying that the money goes out of our county are simply not true; tax dollars for the project stay here in the county. And looking at the slide, you will see that we meet or exceed the application requirements. We continue to go above and beyond at all levels. We provide studies and reports that we show we have taken an extremely conservative approach.”

Clark, at the end of the lengthy meeting, made a motion to approve the application for the wind energy project.

“We have had an ordinance in place, we have reviewed the application and our attorney and engineer have gone over it,” he said.

All supervisors voted to approve the motion.