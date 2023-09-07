Sidney resident Bob Drummond asked county supervisors to approve the purchase of a county held tax certificate on a Sidney property at the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 6,

Drummond told supervisors that he has gathered all the information necessary for the property at 204 Fletcher St. from the Fremont County treasurer, Alise Snyder.

“I gave it to them last Tuesday, and it shows what you have against it and what the city’s liens are,” Drummond said.

Drummond approached council members at their Aug. 28 meeting to inquire about the possibility of getting the lien and back taxes reduced or removed so he could purchase the property. As there were two residents interested in the property, the council tabled action until they could gather more information.

“I’ve been maintaining the property since 2019, mowing it, trimming trees and getting rid of all the debris. I am interested in the property and would like to purchase it if we could work it out,” Drummond added.

Snyder told board members the lien held on the property is due to the burning down of a dwelling and removal of debris.

“Our fire department burned the structure down on that property, so right now it’s just a lot," Snyder said. "It’s only worth $1,800, but the city has a huge special assessment against it, which makes the taxes alone over $70,000. Bob is talking to the city, and the council will discuss removing that special assessment at their meeting on Sept. 11. That would drop the amount all the way down to $2,500 and would get it back on the books with all the back fees taken care of and everything. You may want to table a decision until the city has their meeting to make sure that they are going to remove the special, otherwise it’s way too much money for him to pay. That's my recommendation.”

Board members moved to table action until the council makes a decision.

In other business:

• Supervisors approved the 2023 Catholic Charities’ Clothesline Project to be displayed at the courthouse for the month of October, Domestic Violence Awareness Month. County Auditor Dee Owens said this has been approved the past three years and, if the group takes care not to remove paint in the hallways with posters, it shouldn’t be a problem approving it again.

• Supervisors also approved a tax-increment financing report for the Department of Management. Owens indicated that the TIF report is required to be submitted each year. "We don't have any TIFs right now that are asking for dollars, so it’s all zeroes, but I need to submit anyway and keep a copy for my records,” she said.

The next Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Sept. 13.