The Fremont County Board of Supervisors discussed the status of the FEMA buyout of flood-damaged properties at their Aug. 19 meeting, and decided against participating in the 403 Demolition Program.
The supervisors discussed whether owners would be able to split up property that was signed up for a FEMA buyout. Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer said it was his opinion -- and SWIPCO also indicated -- it was too late to do so. Loontjer said the county couldn’t go back and retroactively change things, and owners should have been setting something up earlier in the process.
Loontjer did say people can always get their own appraisal done and bring that in if they disagree with the appraisal numbers they’re getting. Loontjer said in Mills County, the eminent domain board or its equivalent reviews the appraisals side-by-side and decides which is more accurate. In theory, he added, there should be no money out of the county pocket either way.
Loontjer said SWIPCO would send out formal offer letters to property owners in the next week. Any money already received by property owners would be subtracted from the offers. The supervisors asked and Loontjer confirmed the incentive bonus offer for staying in Fremont County would be in the letter.
Supervisor Terry Graham asked if the county would be able to buy any of the properties outright for the conservation board. Loontjer said he thought it was a brilliant idea for the county to buy the properties if they could, and if the supervisors knew of any property they wanted to be sure was not deed-restricted, now was the time to figure it out.
Loontjer told the supervisors asbestos inspections of the buyout properties would need to take place first, and Alexsis Fleener of the Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) had sent a draft request for proposals (RFP) to Loontjer for his review. Loontjer said if the county got the requests out right away that day, and set a two week deadline for the proposals, they would be due by 9 a.m. on Sept. 1.
Loontjer said the proposals should be sent to SWIPCO, where Fleener could compile them after the deadline passed, and get those bids to the supervisors for review/approval by the September 9 meeting. The supervisors approved sending out the RFP.
Supervisor Randy Hickey told the others a historical context also had to be done on three of the residences currently signed up for the buyout. He added that he had been assured the historical context was part of the process and included in grant money. Loontjer asked if they thought they needed to send out an RFP for a historical context writer. The supervisors agreed Loontjer should talk to Fleener and have her put together an RFP for the services needed. The properties at issue are in Bartlett next to the railroad tracks, south of Percival, and in McPaul.
The supervisors discussed the 403 Demolition Program they had originally planned to participate in back in April 2019. This program would provide FEMA funding for the demolition of the flood-destroyed houses in the unincorporated areas, as long as the owners signed up to be part of this program. Unlike the buyout program, the owners would retain ownership of their property; the failing structure would just have been removed.
Hickey said he did not want the county to participate in the program after all, after all the trouble they had had with FEMA and FEMA funding/reimbursements to date. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon indicated he was also against participating. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius said there were only a half dozen or so properties signed up, as the majority who had been interested in anything were interested in the buyout program instead.
Loontjer told the supervisors the county would need to make sure to notifiy the public the county would not be participating after all, so there was no confusion. Loontjer did indicate his discussions with state representatives had indicated FEMA may not come through with payment for demolition anyway. He said FEMA required the structures to be on the verge of falling down, and it was a year and a half later and they were still standing
Sheldon said the only reason he had been interested in the program was that it provided a way to keep the property in the owners’ hands, but it wasn’t worth starting only to find out FEMA would tie up or refuse payment. The supervisors agreed the county would not participate, and Crecelius agreed to put up a notice on Facebook and help get the word out.
The supervisors approved a task order for additional Phase 1 archaeological surveying in the amount of $33,382.50 for the Nishnabotna Watershed Project. They were told there would probably be a few more task orders for construction services coming up, but that should be the end of task orders before the projects started.
Cara Marker-Morgan said there were a lot of projects being done in Fremont County, and it would go quickly once started. She expected project designs would be done in mid-September, with landowners reviewing final designs at the end of that month.
Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis asked for and received supervisor approval of payment of $95.02 for professional engineering services on road J-10, saying that work was nearly completed other than the permanent crossing. The supervisors also approved payment of $3,257.48 for the same purposes on road J-64. Additional payment of $3,770.07 was authorized for emergency repair construction services for design of permanent work on four miles of J-64. Payment of $11,907.34 for flood repair design services on roads J-34 and L-31 was also approved.
The supervisors authorized payment of $1,425.23 for engineering services on road J-24. Davis noted that the county may end up binding two projects, J-24 and J-10, together for railroad projects next spring, in order to get a better price for the work. He said they would have to close the road and do the work on the one road, then open it up and close the other to do the work. He admitted it would be inconvenient, but suggested the reduced price would be worth it.
The supervisors approved payment of $29,422.48, for engineering services for road L-31 over the Waubonsie Creek. Davis indicated regarding the bridge and approaches south of Bartlett, that he was trying to get a copy of the railroad’s hydraulic modeling. That way the county could use the same information instead of having to do it twice for a short bridge. He noted if the railroad would allow the county to use that information the county would have to indemnify the railroad for its use.
The supervisors approved signing two railroad agreements with BNSF, one for the J-10 crossing, and one for the J-24 crossing, both nearly identical. Hickey noted that Loontjer had worked with the railroad’s proposed terms to make them a little more acceptable to the county, but there were still two issues noted by Loontjer. Loontjer said the clauses he had not been able to get out of allowed the railroad to make emergency repairs to the railroad at those locations if needed, and bill the county, and also billed the county half the cost of any repairs or replacement of any signaling equipment that was destroyed at those locations. Loontjer also advised the supervisors there would be a separate easement agreement needed for each of these projects, but that wouldn’t be needed until spring of next year.
In other business:
• Graham told the others he had attended an Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) meeting regarding a Missouri River/I-29 Corridor Land Use Study, which will be done by a Kansas City firm, with public participation and hearings to start in September;
• The supervisors approved a tax abatement of $291 for the Sidney Community School District for properties east of the football field;
• The supervisors passed a resolution saying the county would not be purchasing any stamped warrants for the time being, and
• The supervisors approved two applications to build two Meteorological (MET) Towers to test wind power and speed for the next two years on John E. & Cheryl A. Whipple for Whipple Family Trust and Gruber Farms, Inc. properties.
