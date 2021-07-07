Fremont County Supervisors discuss county engineering projects

On June 30 the Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from County Engineer Dan Davis about ongoing projects that required attention. This included signing an IDOT payment voucher in the amount of $29,079.76 to HGM Associates for costs related to engineering services rendered on L-31. The supervisors also discussed an ongoing situation with the Corps of Engineers pertaining to an existing easement along Highway 2 at 185th Avenue. The question at hand was whether the easement should be vacated with all supervisors in an agreement that the matter should be discussed further with members of the Corps of Engineers in attendance. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon stated that he would like to visit with the Corps, as well as the Washington Levee District, to discuss the situation further.
Davis also spoke to the supervisors about potentially signing an application for MidAmerican Energy to begin underground construction across 355th Avenue to serve 2074 355th Avenue. This construction would be for the installation of two inch conduit to provide service to the address. The supervisors unanimously voted to approve the application.
The supervisors read a letter regarding a proposed time extension for the Iowa Watershed Approach contract 13-NDRI-004. The organization has requested an extension due to setbacks related to the Covid-19 pandemic and current material pricing. The requested extension would not include any additional funding. After some discussion the supervisors voted to approve the project extension.
In other business the supervisors approved the use of the south courthouse lawn for Rodeo Days events on Aug. 7, agreed to cancel outstanding warrants, authorized Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen to appropriate 100% of the budgeted amounts for departments for FY21-FY22 and signed a new contract with SCIA for economic development services.
Additionally, Fremont County Treasurer Alise Snyder reported on the tax sale for this year. She stated that it was a successful tax sale, explaining that there were 294 parcels for sale, with 425 potential investors and that 216 parcels were eventually sold.