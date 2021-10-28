Fremont County Supervisors discuss proposed drainage district

The Fremont County Board tackled a number of agenda items at their last regularly scheduled meeting of the month on Oct. 27, but the big one was a discussion of a proposed drainage district.

Ann Andrews had visited with the board prior to the meeting so was not present to discuss the American Relief Plan Funds meeting so the board moved to the next agenda item.

There was a lengthy discussion in the packed boardroom about the proposed drainage district at the Highway 2 and Interstate-29 corridor.

Les Robbins, Crossroads Development and a property owner on the corner of Highway 2 and Interstate 29, spoke first. He introduced those in attendance, and most of those present were property owners at the corner of Highway 2 and Interstate 29. He thanked the board for their continued support for the development of the corridor area.

“If not for you, it couldn’t be what it is today. I truly thank you,” he said.

Robbins added that the corner has grown in the past 20 years into a development with a property value worth over $15 million and among other things, it provides sales tax support for the county.