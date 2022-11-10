Fremont County Supervisors discuss radio traffic capabilities

At the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting on Nov. 9, Supervisor Dustin Sheldon conveyed his worries to the Fremont County deputies about the lack of radio traffic capabilities along specific roads and areas in the county.

“I have to switch hats here from supervisor to first responder," he said. "We’ve had numerous calls in that affected area, and we need to figure out what we are going to do. This has become a big safety issue. In the past 10 days, we’ve had two critical incidents involving multiple agencies and had zero digital radio capability at both. One was a car wreck and one was a grass fire threatening structures along the whole hillside.”

Sheldon said that when Motorola Solutions did the initial radio project, the county was guaranteed 90% coverage, and he feels they are no longer getting that. He added that he is worried about the county’s liability.

Sheriff Kevin Aistrope agreed with the possibility of liability and said one of the problems is trying to run off one tower to provide coverage for the entire area.

“It is a big concern and needs to be addressed, "Aistrope said. "Even putting in something to facilitate part of that area would make a big difference. We could find out the cost to adding equipment to an existing poll .”

The board had asked for a quote to put up just one tower or pole to improve coverage, and the cost from Motorola came in at only $300,000 short of the entire original project. The board feels that the company is dragging their feet and not wanting to work with the county in providing a solution.

Deputy Tim Bothwell indicated he would get numbers off of a tower and look into how it would work to make an addition. He will also contact representatives for Motorola.

“My preference would be if we get Motorola back down here for a meeting,' Sheldon said. "I think we need to have the brass, some decision makers, here to tell us ‘yes they are going to accept responsibility for some of this or no, they are not going to accept responsibility for some of this.’ That would be a starting point and we could move on from there.”

The supervisors and deputies will continue to communicate about the matter and set a meeting date.

Aistrope talked to the board about a public records request that needs to be filled in a timely manner and said he has been trying to reach the county attorney.

“We have to get something settled," he said. "I’ve been trying to get something resolved the past 10 days to get some records that were requested. It’s important we have it done by the end of the week because we do not want to end up in litigation.”

Supervisor Chris Clark made a phone call to Fremont County attorney Ryan Dale so Aistrope could communicate the necessity of moving forward as quickly as possible with the issue. Dale and Aistrope set a meeting to get it resolved this week.

Aistrope also wanted to address the issue of the old jail facility.

“All the records are out, but I feel the building is going to fall down around us if we are not careful," he said.

He said that he talked to Mayor Ken Brown, who said the City of Sidney wants the building, but no decisions have been made. There were questions about what might be salvageable and any possibilities of utilizing the building in other ways. Aistrope said he would talk to the mayor and city council to get further details and will update the board at a later date.

Curtis Green was at the meeting to ask for an exemption for a dust control application. He explained that vehicles driving the gravel roads by his property have generated more dust than he can handle.

"My property on M-16 North has a gravel road, and the dust is unbelievably bad," he said. "It’s hard to even breath some days. I’ve called Jerico, and they would sell me the materials if I sprayed it myself. Is there some way I can get some type of exemption so the county doesn’t grade that road?”

Jerico Services, Inc. is a company that the county uses for dust suppression on gravel roads.

“We could stay off of it as far as blading it, but I do want you to be aware that when the snow comes we’ll be on it,” County Engineer Dan Davis said.

Green said he understands that, but wants to do something now. Davis said they would put lath up to the sides of the roads so the county motor grader drivers will know where the dust control is and leave that road alone. He also warned Green to be very careful with the products. Davis and Green will communicate separately within the week.

The board granted the exemption to Green.

In other business, the supervisors approved the proof of insurance of the bidder for a county farm.

The next meeting of the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15.