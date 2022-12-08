Fremont County Supervisors discuss several topics at Dec. 7 meeting

Sherrie Brink attended the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 7 to ask board members if they had received any new applications for wind turbines.

Fremont County Supervisor Randy Hickey indicated that the board has not.

Brink, who lives south of Farragut and owns three acreages, had expressed her concerns about the turbines at a meeting last March. She reminded the supervisors that she continues to worry about the noise, blinking lights and the cost of decommissioning towers. She also addressed her concerns about the wildlife in the area.

At the request of County Engineer Dan Davis, the supervisors approved and signed an application for underground construction in the right of way on Highway 333, a half mile east of Hamburg, for Lumen Technologies for service to existing pedestals and terminals.

Referring to a previous discussion about the possibility of the former sheriff’s office being torn down, Davis asked the board about his options for his use of radios. He said his radio repeater is on the tower at the old building, so tearing down the building will create a problem for him.

Several options were discussed, but nothing was resolved. Davis will talk to city officials and get back to the supervisors about making a determination.

Supervisors took action to approve a resolution to transfer funds from local option and rural services to the secondary roads fund. County Auditor Dee Owen said it’s done every year in December and June.

“We budget for it and do the transfer for the road department,” Owen said. “It’s an operating expense for them to do the work they do.”

The amount transferred from local option funds totaled $66,555, and $628,669 was transferred from rural services funds.

The board also approved a change in their regularly scheduled Dec. 21 meeting to allow for the canvassing of the Hamburg special election. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 20 that week. The election will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, to fill two vacancies on the Hamburg City Council.

The next regular meeting for the supervisors will be held Dec. 13.