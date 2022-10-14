Fremont County Supervisors hear concerns over pipeline project

Susie McDonald from Emerson spoke to the supervisors at their weekly meeting on Oct. 13 about her concerns surrounding the possibility of a pipeline project going through Fremont County. She feels the county needs a strong ordinance in place to prevent the pipeline from coming into Fremont County.

“I am here to talk about the hazardous pipeline that people want to build in our county,” she said. “If a permit is granted to Summit Carbon Solutions, this will be the first pipeline project that they have done. Fremont County and other Iowa counties will be their experiment.”

She also worries that many insurance companies won’t cover losses due to a breach in the pipeline or would cover just a minimum amount.

“Where does that leave us as landowners?” she asked. “Farmers don’t want this pipeline on their property. Our land will never be the same. The topsoil will never go back to the way it is now. And what if there is a breach?”

McDonald shared maps with the supervisors and asked if they thought it sat far enough away from town to protect citizens. She cited a pipeline breach in Mississippi.

“Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is now looking into more regulations for CO2 pipelines since the breach in Mississippi. They aren’t in place yet, but Summit still wants to move ahead with their project. This is not a gas line or an oil pipeline. It’s completely different. It’s carbon dioxide and under more pressure than an oil or gas pipeline. We hope that if this goes through there would never be a breach in the pipeline, but there is always a chance. We need to be cautious and have protection in place for our county and our residents. Please consider an ordinance to prevent this pipeline.”

Summit Carbon Solutions submitted a permit application to the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) in January 2022 for a project called Midwest Express CO2, a project which consists of approximately 700 miles across five-states. Riley Gibson and Derek Montgomery representing Summit Carbon Solutions through TurnKey Logistics were at the weekly meeting to update the supervisors on progress of the project.

“We recently crossed the 50% volunteer easement for the state of Iowa,” Gibson said. “That is a big thing for us and we are happy to do that. We are making good progress on the land side.

“Our maps haven’t changed. My job is the non-environmental permitting side of things. Our job is basically to take care of the permits through the four crossings we have in the county.”

Gibson said he fields a lot of safety questions and shared key points of safety that Summit Carbon Solutions has in place.

“Safety is one of our main concerns, too,” he said. “We are required to X-ray 10% of our wells, but we’re going to X-ray 100%. All pipelines are tested hydrostatically to ensure the integrity of the pipe, and block valves are placed throughout the project line with a maximum distance of no more than 20 miles apart.”

Gibson added that the company goes beyond the federal specifications for setback, depth and clearance requirements, and the main valve lines are monitored 24 hours a day by the home office in Ames to detect changes in pressure or readings.

Discussions included pressure of the pipes, size of pipes, carbon footprint and property values. Montgomery addressed several questions.

“There is a big need for the project,” he said. “The economy of this state and this community is tied to corn and ethanol. We have a low fuel market in three states already. For ethanol to stay viable, they will have to lower the carbon intensity score. Corn processes and land values are tied to the viability of ethanol. So, for this state and this community, I am not here to talk to you about carbon emissions and getting that neutral, I am here to talk to you about the importance of ethanol and this project is here to support and defend that.”

The company is still waiting to hear the IUB decision on their permitting process, but is expecting a decision by June.

“We are still on track to start construction late summer of next year,” Gibson said. “If you have questions, please reach out. We’ll continue to update you.”

Robbie Krominga, deputy engineer for Fremont County, asked the supervisors to sign

an application of approval for underground construction in the right of way with Windstream Iowa Communications, LLC, for buried copper cable across and along Bluff Road to 1166 Bluff Road, just south of J-10. The supervisors moved to approve the application.

The board also approved moving the Hazard Mitigation Grant funds from the general funds to the emergency management department funds

“Back in 2017 when we got this, it allowed SWIPCO to do our Hazard Mitigation Plan,” said Dee Owens, county auditor. “I’m not sure why, but it was paid out of local options and then reimbursed when the grant was received. Every other county does it through their emergency management department. We would have to create two lines to differentiate between state and federal funds. I talked to Mike (Crecelius, Fremont County emergency management coordinator), and we agreed that it’s better to come out of his funds because it’s directly related to him. He kind of spearheaded it so he’s fine with it.”

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors will meet next on Oct. 19.