Fremont County Supervisors hear from opposition on pipeline project

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from Marty Maher of Imogene at its Jan. 11 weekly meeting.

Maher requested that the board pass an ordinance to regulate hazardous pipelines.

“I want you to know this isn’t about stopping a pipeline, but it’s about separation distances from cities and homes, and ordinances to protect your county infrastructure,” he said.

Maher said that most of the counties in the path of the pipeline are either working on or have already passed an ordinance and many people have determined there is a severe need for this.

A company called Summit Carbon Solutions submitted a permit application to the Iowa Utilities Board in January 2022 for a project called Midwest Express CO2, a pipeline project made up of approximately 700 miles across five-states, and nearly seven of those miles in Fremont and Page County. The project intends to capture carbon dioxide at more than 30 facilities across the Midwest and then transport it through a pipeline to North Dakota where it will be stored.

Maher pressed board members to get the ordinance done by professionals and not to accept an ordinance written by the company.

“The guidelines set by Summit Carbon Solutions shows no, or very little, respect for separation distances from residents, businesses, sewer treatment plants, water lines, etc.," he said. "You need to take precautions to protect the citizens. And as I have said before, that is why you are elected, to protect the citizens and your county infrastructure.”

Another issue that Maher addressed was about emergency management. He said that those people need to have training and that additional equipment needs to be provided for them.

“Who is going to pay for annual training and extra equipment? The county? Summit Carbon?” he asked. Maher suggested having a fee schedule ready and to have concrete settings in place well before an agreement is made.

Maher is worried about a release of CO2 and cited an instance in Mississippi where folks were hospitalized and many others evacuated.

“The gas is heavy and it won’t volatilize. It’ll stay close to the ground, so there is potential for something catastrophic," he said. "Again, a CO2 release is hazardous to humans, to livestock, to vegetation.”

He added that he has attended meetings and Summit Carbon has been asked to provide safety information, but they won’t share it until after the agreement is made. Maher said that the company has made many discrepancies when they address the number of welds, the size of pipe, and other factors.

“They also said they are going to work with landowners on setbacks. Well, I’m a landowner and they haven’t been working with me,” he said.

When Maher asked who is going to be responsible for the costs of damages when easements are established and there is a break in the pipeline, Sheldon said that would be a discussion between landowner and the company.

“I’ve always maintained that those decisions are not on the county, but on said landowner," Sheldon said. "I agree with you wholeheartedly, but that is not for us to decide once an easement is granted.”

Maher advised the board to get started as soon as possible.

“It takes time to get these passed, you have to have several readings, zoning has to have several readings," he said. "There are a lot of issues with this that aren’t being explored. We are talking months, so it behooves you to get started quickly if you can.”

Jan Norris of Red Oak, who also spoke at a Nov. 2 meeting regarding the pipelines, said she is not an affected landowner but calls herself a concerned neighbor. She also urged the supervisors to put permits in place, especially road cross permits.

“It’s important that you pay attention," Norris said. "There are massive amounts of damages and expenses that can be done to your road infrastructure. It’s important for you to have local ordinances in place. Local entities are the only ones that can protect your own interest, not the Office of Consumer Advocate, not the IUB. You are the only ones who can do that. And by having something in writing, that is how you protect yourself.”

Norris recommended sharing expense with other counties to hire Ahlers & Cooney out of Des Moines, who has been working with many other counties on getting proper ordinances in place.

Susie McDonald from Emerson, who has spoken to the board at two previous meetings, said that she had stopped at several businesses in Shenandoah to talk about where the pipeline is going to be and that they are not even aware of what is happening.

“This is a concern. So do they know? Do they know the potential hazards of this pipeline?” she questioned.

McDonald also wanted to reiterate that the IUB does consider the local ordinances, so it’s important to get them in place.

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said they are ready to get on top of it and Board Chairman Chris Clark said that they are on it, but being careful to make sure anything they do has merit.

County Auditor Dee Owens discussed employee salary limits with the board members.

“In 2007, salaries of elected officials and county employees were capped and spelled out in our handbook. That handbook is now gone and the cap wasn’t included in the new language, so it is basically null and void," she said. "Iowa Code allows me to pay certain deputies 85% of my salary if I feel the experience warrants it.”

Clark agreed that it is important to stay competitive in the workforce and Sheldon said that it could also help with retention of employees.

Owens said no action of approval was needed because it is part of the Iowa Code.

“I just wanted to make you aware of the possibility. If it is in my budget, I would like to pay them the 85%," she said.

The board appointed Susan Shepherd to the SWIPCO Policy Council. Owens said Shepherd told her that she would like to continue on the council because she is now figuring things out. Clark said she has done a great job so far, and Supervisor Clint Blackburn said that he feels Shepherd is very involved and genuinely cares about the work the council does.

County Treasurer Alise Snyder presented the semi-annual report. She said that things look good and there were not a lot of changes from last year.

“We are a million dollars more than last year, but that has to do with the ARPA (American Rescue Plan) funds that we are holding and because of our HRA, since our insurance is being partially self funded,” Snyder said. The board approved the report.

In other business, the board approved a secondary employment for a county employee and also approved the recommendations of the Compensation Board for county salary increases. Clark said that the Compensation Board met on Jan. 4 and recommended an increase of 12% salary for the sheriff, a 9% increase for the auditor and 8% for the county attorney, recorder, supervisors and treasurer.

A decision to appoint a new member to the Civil Service Commission was tabled to allow the board more time to discuss the appointment. The board also tabled taking action on a Wellness Agreement with ISAC.

Jan. 18 will be the next regular meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors.