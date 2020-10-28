Fremont County Supervisors hear road and nuisance complaints

Dean and Carol Doty came before the supervisors to ask if there were any updates on properties in Bartlett that haven’t been touched at all. The Dotys asked if ownership of those properties had changed yet, or if the county had at least gotten notices out to the owners like they planned to.

Carol Doty noted that she and Dean had torn their old house down and even had grass planted there now.

Supervisor Randy Hickey admitted it was a slow process, saying eventually the properties would be deemed a nuisance and the county would have to take care of them. He added that the county engineer is overwhelmed with ongoing flood repairs, though.

Carol noted that at least the weeds were dying, though still as tall as the abandoned trailer house, and said the rats from the grain bin were just a disgusting mess, though. The group discussed property ownership in Bartlett, and Carol said she might try to reach some of the owners herself.