Fremont County Supervisors hear road and nuisance complaints

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard from citizens about bad roads, lack of lines on the roads and nuisance properties in unincorporated areas at their Oct. 21 meeting.
Barb Beran spoke to the supervisors about the condition of Road J-64, saying she had lived on that road for 12 years and the only work that had been done on it was patching here and there. She indicated it needed work terribly, and all of the truck traffic taking that road was making it much worse.
Beran was also concerned about the lines on the road being invisible, and noted there were dangerous drop offs in places.
County Engineer Dan Davis told Beran Iowa Plains Signing had started painting lines on the county’s roads, but wasn’t done, as four of their crew had to be quarantined for COVID. Davis said it was unfortunate, but Iowa Plains Signing is still on a clock and will be penalized financially if the work doesn’t get done in time. Davis expected the line painting to get done yet this year. Beran told Davis that was good because she and others had already threatened to go out with spray paint and do the lines themselves if the county didn’t show up. The supervisors assured her the lines would be done. Davis added that it was actually supposed to be done last year, but the county was overwhelmed by the flood.
As far as work to be done on the road, Davis said the county was probably three years out from an actual asphalt project financially. He did say his crew would start pulling shoulders back up yet this year, so there wouldn’t be some of those drop offs.
Dean and Carol Doty came before the supervisors to ask if there were any updates on properties in Bartlett that haven’t been touched at all. The Dotys asked if ownership of those properties had changed yet, or if the county had at least gotten notices out to the owners like they planned to.
Carol Doty noted that she and Dean had torn their old house down and even had grass planted there now.
Supervisor Randy Hickey admitted it was a slow process, saying eventually the properties would be deemed a nuisance and the county would have to take care of them. He added that the county engineer is overwhelmed with ongoing flood repairs, though.
Carol noted that at least the weeds were dying, though still as tall as the abandoned trailer house, and said the rats from the grain bin were just a disgusting mess, though. The group discussed property ownership in Bartlett, and Carol said she might try to reach some of the owners herself.
Davis said the county had a permit to work on road J-64, for a four mile stretch from the interstate to the state line. He believed the entire project would cost about $1.3 million. He said the county is also getting final plans together for road J-10, and will combine it with road J-24. Davis noted that the county is fighting to get all the flood repair projects let before March. He said the DOT reduced manpower to two people referencing plans, so they want the county to push their projects back to March. Davis said the county can’t do that, though, or they won’t get Federal Highway Administration reimbursement without getting an extension. He said he and his assistant, Robbie Kromminga are fighting the DOT on this.
Cara Marker-Morgan asked the supervisors to approve signing an agreement between Fremont County and Barry & Cindy Whitehill Trust regarding an Iowa Watershed Approach project. Morgan said this project has multiple subprojects and is a really nice project for the county. She said they would likely hold a field day or some kind of video presentation on the many projects on this property.
Morgan said all the funds for projects are expended, but they have two projects on a back burner in case a project falls through. They are looking at additional grant funding opportunities. Morgan reminded the supervisors the Nishanabotna Watershed Approach project ends in 2021, so they were looking for additional funds anyway, to keep doing more projects.
Hickey said he knew Davis would like to see some funding going to some of the county’s projects like Greenwood structures and letdowns, and asked if any of the funding sources could help with that. Morgan said if a grade control structure reduces flow and flooding it could be eligible for some funding. Morgan said meetings were being held yet about sources and uses of funding, so she would let the supervisors know more when she did.
The supervisors approved setting a public hearing on November 11 at 9:30 a.m. regarding a budget amendment and publishing notice thereof. Auditor Dee Owen said the amendments were mostly for the buyout program and COVID grants. Owen also noted expenditures were at $4,574,771 and revenues at $4,270,165.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
• signing a CFO letter as they do every year, guaranteeing the county is good for landfill debts if need be;
• paying $8,821.98 for engineering services for emergency repair construction on road J-64;
• paying $3,888.47 for engineering services for emergency repairs on road J-24 from northbound I-29 to the western limits of Thurman;
• paying $6,386.27 for engineering/surveying services for flood damage on road J-64;
• paying $15,575.66 for engineering services for design on road J-10, and
• paying $11,179.33 for engineering/surveying services for flood damaged roads J-34 and L-31.
