The Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Riley Gibson with TurnKey Logistics about the Summit Carbon Solutions project at its May 3 meeting.

Summit Carbon Solutions submitted a permit application to the Iowa Utilities Board in January 2022 for a project called Midwest Express CO2, a project that consists of approximately 700 miles of pipeline across five states and passes through both Fremont and Page counties.

"Last time we were here, we mainly discussed the Johnson Run district and talked about getting together to get an agreement," Gibson said. "Our push lately is getting all our drainage districts taken care of.”

He added that easement acquisitions have increased substantially in the last several months.

“Our easements, when we were here in January, were at 19%, and as of Wednesday of last week, we are sitting at 65.19% of our easement miles in Fremont County," he said. "We only have 3.9 miles in the county so we’re only missing four tracts at this point. We are hopeful that negotiations are continuing in that area.”

The road use maintenance agreements are in their final stages.

“We’ve been working on reviewing the road use agreements, and we will get the final copy to Dan (Davis, county engineer) to see if it is something you would like to use for your road use contracts," Gibson said. "It'll be our standard one that we’ll use throughout Iowa and will be for counties who would like one but don’t have one adopted. We can explore that and if there are some changes you want made, we'll go over it together.”

Gibson also went over the informational packet and updated map he provided for the supervisors.

“This just gives a little highlight of basic federal regulations that we have to follow and the ways we are doing it,” he explained. Gibson pointed out PHMSA’s (Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration) regulation 49-CFR 195 that prescribes safety standards and reporting requirements for pipeline facilities used in the transportation of hazardous liquids or carbon dioxide and 195.112 that states new pipes must be made out of carbon steel and low alloy-high strength.

“Regulation 195.440(d) indicates provisions to educate the public and the appropriate governmental organizations. To date, we have had over 1750 meetings, and that includes 100 public meetings," he said. "Also regulated is the clearance between pipes and underground structures. Our best practice is going to be greater than what our federal regulations are going to be."

He also identified inspections of rights of way where the company will fly the line with aerial imagery at least 26 times a year to inspect surface conditions, perform pipeline integrity evaluation within five-year periods and adhere to the new requirements of valve spacing.

Jan Norris from Montgomery County responded to Gibson’s update.

“My husband James and I are affected neighbors to the Summit Pipeline route," she said. "It runs behind our house and between two of our farms. I am convinced this is no more than a great carbon boondoggle. Who wouldn’t want to start a business where government tax dollars pays the 100% cost of?

"Do signed easements mean that landowners want this project? Don’t make that mistake; there are plenty of landowners that are opposed but six digit checks seem to change their mind.”

Norris also commented on safety issues and described details of a pipeline breach in Mississippi.

“PHMSA, the pipeline regulatory agency, conducted a thorough investigation and imposed a $4 million fine. They determined that the current regulations for oil and gas pipelines failed to adequately protect the public; therefore they are now in the process of drafting new rules specificity to CO2 pipelines," Norris said. "But Summit will not wait for the new draft. They are moving their project forward as soon as possible.”

She added that high consequence areas, locations in which a pipeline spill has the potential to cause greater harm to the public or damage to the environment, is why she feels Summit needs to provide risk assessments and emergency response plans before any permits are issued.

“I urge Fremont County not to issue road use or any other permits until a permit from the state has been issued. Do your homework; don’t just accept that what Summit tells you is fact," she said. "They paint a rosy picture, but this will be a precedent-setting project. Consider all sides of the issue, not just the economic benefits alone. Please consider the safety and future of our local rural families."

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon shared that he and Supervisor Chris Clark participated in a conference call with Summit’s safety coordinator.

"We gained a lot of information there, and my apprehension was lowered after talking to him concerning a rupture," he said. "It didn't take it away but it helped alleviate concerns. He went over numbers with us, and it helped us see the whole picture.”

Sheldon also thanked Norris for her attendance and comments.

In other business:

• County Engineer Dan Davis opened bids for the purchase of a road grader for the Secondary Road Department. The two bids that came in were from Murphy Tractor and Equipment and Ziegler Ag Equipment. Supervisors approved the bid from Murphy for a 2023 John Deere 770G at a cost of $388,405, with a possibility of a trade in on the county’s 2011 Cat 140 for $50,000. Davis told supervisors that this is an equipment purchase for after July 1 and also indicated an October 6 delivery date.

• Supervisors discussed an action plan for the Green Hollow Road/Bluff Road drainage issue that has been a problem in the past several years and recently a major concern due to standing water on the county road.

“Although it’s temporary, we are going to try to put three 3-foot silt fences just to start catching silt in those places and make a path," Davis said. "We’re going to start right on the DNR’s property and work our way up. We’ll need something similar downstream. But, it has to be an all-inclusive type deal; everyone is going to have to do their part to get this done and solved.”

He indicated that one landowner is putting in dams in the form of terraces to stop some of the erosion but all landowners will have to cooperate to create a long-term solution.

Davis said that the south berm would be cut so the water will go under the bridge once the work with the bridges and fences are completed and then water will run down the county right of way.

“It’s a temporary fix, and if there is a big storm it won’t change anything but it will be better than what it is now," said Supervisor Clint Blackburn. "The permanent solution is to get all ditches cleaned out, but that’s not going to happen before the road gets redone.”

“Ideally, we would have a small drainage district so things could be assessed and weighted and there would be maintenance money available, because it is going to have to be maintained,” Davis offered.

Blackburn is worried that if the private ditch isn’t maintained, the plan is not going to work long term.

“From the county’s standpoint, at the end of the day, how do we work with a private landowner? Because ultimately, the silt is the problem, so the private ditch is the problem," he said. "Until we get something in writing what they will do with that ditch, it’s not going to do us much good.”

County Attorney Peter Johnson has been looking at options the county may have for this issue and hopes to find out answers this week.

Blackburn said he feels the board is taking responsibility of the issue.

“We are moving in the right direction, doing what is responsible and covering our liability right now," he said. "We have a legal and moral obligation to our taxpayers to resolve this problem and keep it from happening again.”

Blackburn said he would visit with the landowners to let them know what is happening and what needs to be done to prevent flooding in the future.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be May 10.