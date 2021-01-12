Fremont County Supervisors meet twice, to reorganize and to discuss ISICS issues

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors met twice last week, on Monday for yearly organizational purposes, and on Wednesday for regular business.
During the Jan. 4 meeting, the supervisors approved resolutions to reorganize for the New Year; Supervisor Dustin Sheldon was appointed chairman, and Supervisor Randy Hickey was appointed vice chairman. New Supervisor Chris Clark began his duties as supervisor, replacing Terry Graham.
The supervisors appointed Clark to the Southwest Iowa Planning Council’s Policy Council, with Hickey as his alternate.
Resolutions for appointment were approved for Auditor’s Office deputies and Sheriff’s deputies as follows: Kristi O’Neal, Sydney Dailey and Elizabeth Glenn as deputy auditors; and Sheriff’s deputies: Timothy Dean Bothwell -- Chief Deputy, Andrew James Wake, Austin Wayne Richardson, Ashton Taylor Luke, Evan Olony Ruse, Michael Lee Wake, Alexander Lee Killpack, Jacob Adam Degase and Spencer John Rice.
During the regular meeting held on Jan. 6, system maintenance of individual radios for the ISICS Radio System was the main topic of discussion.
Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope spoke to the supervisors about the need for and costs of a maintenance plan for the individual radios held by emergency personnel and schools for the ISICS Radio System. Aistrope indicated a maintenance plan would cost about $22,000 for the next year, with that amount going up every year thereafter. Otherwise, if a 10 year maintenance agreement was signed, the cost would stay nearly the same each year over that period, totaling about $223,000. The conversation was sidetracked by discussion of the radio/handheld coverage emergency responders were actually seeing in the field.
The supervisors and Aistrope discussed holes in radio coverage in the county. It was noted there was a fire in Thurman a few days earlier and the emergency responders had no radio service there. Sheldon and Clark said there were service holes around Thurman, Percival and Knox, Bluff Road and Horse Creek areas. Aistrope said he knew about some of the issues but not all. It was noted that the areas with spotty coverage also happened to be areas where emergency responders got a lot of calls.
Aistrope indicated that he would like to get a repeater on a tower at Thurman, but Sheldon suggested they might get better coverage of all holes if a repeater was put on a tower or grain leg near the Percival/I-29 on/off ramps or between Percival and Thurman.
Hickey reminded the group that the ISICS contract required 95% mobile coverage, and suggested Aistrope take the contract to Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer to see if Motorola was meeting their 95%. The supervisors and Aistrope discussed the potential cost to the county if Fremont County had to add a repeater or tower to get complete coverage. Aistrope indicated a full-fledged tower would likely cost a million dollars, and adding a repeater to some tower already in place could cost $100,000, if they could even get permission.
Aistrope said if they could define the holes in coverage, Motorola could come down and test those spots and help them figure out a solution.
Sheldon stated before the county was told it had to join the ISICS system, emergency responders had mobiles in their vehicles and could talk almost anywhere. He said, “now we all have to have handhelds instead and contact ability has decreased a lot.”
He noted that they were paying for a $2 million system that didn’t work. The supervisors agreed that Aistrope should get Motorola representatives down to test the system at the holes and fix the problem quickly.
Aistrope said he had a conference call with them later that day and asked if one of the supervisors could also attend, or at least if Sheldon and Clark could come up with a map of the areas they knew were not getting radio coverage and give that to him to use during the call.
Aistrope said Motorola had been after him to sign off on the contract as completed for about three months, but he had been dragging his feet, wanting to make sure bugs were worked out and any holes in coverage were discovered and fixed if possible.
The supervisors went back to the discussion of the maintenance plan for the radios. Hickey noted that as he recalled when the supervisors agreed to buy all the radios five years ago, it was agreed the emergency response departments would cover maintenance for the radios.
The supervisors and Aistrope debated how maintenance coverage should be split between the entities that have the radios, as they agreed it didn’t seem fair for smaller towns with fewer radios and citizens to pay the same share of coverage costs. Aistrope agreed, but said he also didn’t want any entity opting out of coverage and just throwing a $5,000 radio in a drawer because it didn’t work anymore.
Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen noted that almost all of the towns or entities involved had taxing authority for fire emergency response, and none of them were levying the maximum tax they could for that service.
The supervisors debated sending out a letter to every entity that had an ISICS radio telling them they needed to pay their share of a maintenance coverage agreement for those radios, or if they should send the letters to the trustees and cities. It was agreed that a letter would be sent to the entities with the radios (such as the fire departments, schools, hospital, public health department and emergency management department), and they could all contact their own taxing authority to levy taxes for the radio maintenance coverage.
In the meantime, the coverage map will be updated and discussed with Motorola, and Aistrope will look into possible locations for placement of a repeater, and how much it will cost the county.
In other business, the supervisors approved:
payment of a $23,296.52 voucher to HGM Associates for engineering services for L-31 over Waubonsie Creek Bridge Management;
re-appointment of Susan Shepherd as a SWIPCO Policy Council alternate;
re-appointment of Bob Benton and Mike Fox as Directors on the Loess Hill Alliance Board;
the Semi-Annual Report that comes out in January and July, as presented by Alise Snyder, Treasurer, and
signing the Letter of Support for SCIA to serve as the economic recovery partner for Fremont County, allowing SCIA to move forward with their application to be part of the COVID Relief Grant Project.