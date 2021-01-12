Fremont County Supervisors meet twice, to reorganize and to discuss ISICS issues

Sheldon stated before the county was told it had to join the ISICS system, emergency responders had mobiles in their vehicles and could talk almost anywhere. He said, “now we all have to have handhelds instead and contact ability has decreased a lot.”

He noted that they were paying for a $2 million system that didn’t work. The supervisors agreed that Aistrope should get Motorola representatives down to test the system at the holes and fix the problem quickly.

Aistrope said he had a conference call with them later that day and asked if one of the supervisors could also attend, or at least if Sheldon and Clark could come up with a map of the areas they knew were not getting radio coverage and give that to him to use during the call.

Aistrope said Motorola had been after him to sign off on the contract as completed for about three months, but he had been dragging his feet, wanting to make sure bugs were worked out and any holes in coverage were discovered and fixed if possible.

The supervisors went back to the discussion of the maintenance plan for the radios. Hickey noted that as he recalled when the supervisors agreed to buy all the radios five years ago, it was agreed the emergency response departments would cover maintenance for the radios.