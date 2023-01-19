Fremont County Supervisors receives update on proposed pipeline

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors had several questions for representatives from Summit Carbon Solutions at its regular weekly meeting on Jan. 18.

Summit Carbon Solutions applied for a permit in 2022 for a project called Midwest Express CO2, a pipeline project which crosses five-states and nearly seven miles in Fremont and Page counties. The project intends to capture carbon dioxide from the fermentation process of biorefineries and other ethanol plants such as Green Plains in Shenandoah, compress the captured CO2 and transport it to North Dakota where it will be stored underground.

Riley Gibson, a relationship manager with TurnKey Logistics representing Summit Carbon Solutions, said he attended the meeting to update the board on the pipeline and discuss the Johnson Run drainage district.

“We are still on track to start construction later this summer and we are hopeful that the IUB permit will be approved early this summer,” he said. “I brought a copy of our road crossing permit applications because Dan (Davis, county engineer) said it had been tabled. I just wanted to see what concerns you had about the road crossings permits or answer any construction related questions, or hear insight that you may have about it.”

Supervisor Chris Clark indicated that he had questions about the entire project.

“I understand your route has now changed. Can you update us on that?” he asked.

Grant Terry, project manager for Summit Carbon Solutions, said the project was shifted shifted west from the ethanol plant to accommodate some future expansion that Shenandoah has “and wasn’t moved more than 500 feet, maximum.

“We aren’t talking about a major change,” he said.

Supervisors asked about the depth of the pipeline, and Terry said the depth of the pipeline is 4 , unless drain tiles on farm ground require them to go deeper.

“That depth will be a case-to-case basis in that regard. As far as the river crossing, it will be an HDD (horizontal directional drill) dictated by the river itself. It will be the same thing with the Wabash Trail,” Terry said.

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon is concerned that 4 feet is too shallow.

“Federal standard is 3 feet,” Terry said. “The extra foot of depth is above and beyond; it’s an additional expense and an additional safety aspect that we provide.”

He added that markings for the pipelines will be at the fence lines, and, although traditionally, there is also a marking at each point of intersect, they obviously won’t leave the markings out in the middle of the field.

Clark asked about whether there will be training with first responders in case of a catastrophic event.

“Absolutely,” Terry said. “Rod Dillon (Regulatory Compliance director for Summit Carbon Solutions) is traveling around to affected counties and talking to emergency response to let them know what our plan is. Once we get closer to actual construction and inevitable operation and commissioning of the line, they will go around and conduct training in all the affected counties, with personal law enforcement, emergency responses and whoever you want available. But that will be closer to when we fully understand the details, because every town and every county is going to be different.”

“So you have a full safety emergency mitigation program that goes through the whole deal? I would like to have that made available to us so we can see it sooner rather than later,” Sheldon said.

Grant explained that since every county is different due to distinctive variables that go into the line, each county’s emergency response plan is individualized.

“As we get closer through the phase is when that will be finalized,” he said. “That’s standard because there are going to be many things that could change. We develop it up until the time of commission.”

Sheldon said, “I would like to be able to know the intended template of what you may have before we even get started, because there are some things that we could possibly change to make it safer for our citizens. I’ve heard some big concerns from folks in that area so if we could do something like that, we would appreciate it.”

Grant said he would provide him with Dillon’s contact information to see if that is something available.

“Let’s talk about a hypothetical situation. If a farmer drills a post and hits a pipe, what is the timeframe of how fast that pipeline shuts down?” Clark asked.

“There are a lot of variables,” Grant said. “But, it will be recognized immediately due to constant monitoring. It’s monitored real time, 24/7, from the control room in Ames. In that event, your two closest block valves are going to have a pressure transmitter on the other side of the valves, and once that pressure release is detected, it’s going to create an anomaly between these two transmitters. Then, what is referred to as our SOP — our standard operating procedure — it begins the shut down procedure. The valves will shut. It’s immediate.”

Sheldon is concerned about a catastrophic event such as a complete fracture of a pipe and asked, “What would our plume size be? What is our evacuation time? How do I evacuate? How much time do we have? It is very highly populated during the day there. Is it 45 to an hour or are we looking at 10 minutes for evacuation? That is the stuff that I would really like to know. It’s a severe safety issue in my opinion. I would really like to see those questions answered — things for worse case scenarios.”

Riley told him that they are looking at all the variables and possibilities right now.

“I think the dispersion study is going to tell us a lot in how to work in conjunction with and train first responders and emergency personnel,” he said.

Sheldon said he was speaking on behalf of others, asking more questions.

“Will specialized equipment or additional protection devices be needed? If so, will your company be able to let us know exactly what that is and if they are funding that?” he asked.

He said that his biggest concern is the proximity to Shenandoah and understands that the location of the pipeline can’t be changed, but wants to ensure it’s safe and workable for everybody.

Kalee Langrell, also a representative for Summit Carbon, as well as the liaison between Fremont County and Page County, said that talking to Dillon is going to help answer many of the supervisors’ questions in regards to safety. Gibson said their goal is to put as much protection in place as they can with checks and balances.

In response to other questions, Terry said as far as environmental concerns, there are stipulations for all types of environmental regulations and factors that are addressed across the entirety of the project. He also said that road use agreements are standard and will be in place before the construction phase. At this time, Summit Carbon has 31% of landowners within the 3.1 miles of the project in the county who have voluntarily granted easements to the company for their pipeline project. Gibson indicated there are also several under productive negotiation.

Gibson said he hasn’t been able to gather information on exactly where Johnson Run is crossed or the county facilities within the Johnson Run drainage district.

“Once we identify the crossing, we will meet with whoever you would like to on the county side,” he said. “There is generally a construction manager and an engineer. We’ll discuss agreements for crossing, fees and how you would like them crossed within the district. Would you all be interested at a future date to sit down and look it over?”

Langrell said that Page County officials told her that since Johnson Run isn’t crossed in Page County, they could discuss it and then just keep them in the loop. Sheldon suggested including them via telephone just to keep communication transparent and open. Langrell said she would arrange that.

In other business, County Auditor Dee Owens asked the board to consider updating the county’s election equipment.

“Our election equipment is 10 years old, outdated and slow,” she said. “We replaced it 10 years ago and many counties have updated. I have a bid from an election equipment provider for $50,806. That would be all of our OpenElect FreedomVote Scans and the Freedom Vote tablet.

“They came here and did a demo for us, and it was amazing. You don’t have to decide today, but it is something we really need.”

Supervisors moved to approve the purchase of the election equipment paid for through ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.

“It’s a countywide service that is important, and it will be a benefit for all,” Sheldon said.

Board members approved the wellness agreement with Wellmark at the recommendation of Jeff Shirley, Fremont County safety coordinator, and the re-appointment of the current members of the Loess Hills Alliance Board. Members include Mike Fox, Robert Benton and Terry Lewis.

The board also approved a contract with Lawn World for fertilization via the premier service plan at a cost of $986.58, and the construction evaluation resolution for fiscal year 2023-24. Owens said that the resolution is standard every year and deals with construction permits as related to DNR.

Action to approve the resolution for a new hire in the county attorney’s office was tabled until the next meeting.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be Jan. 25.