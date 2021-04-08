Fremont County Supervisors review flood recovery and watershed activities and funding

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors was given an update on the status of Fremont County and East Nishnabotna Watershed projects in a public hearing held during the April 7 meeting.
Alexsis Fleener with Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) told the supervisors CDBG funding requires a public hearing and update on spending once 50% of the funds have been spent.
Fleener said $816,050 had been spent to date on watershed projects in Fremont County, broken down into:
•$200,000 for watershed planning.
•$229,125 for models and sensors placed by the University of Iowa to monitor rain and flood events.
•$310,204 for engineering services.
•$56,841.22 for construction-related services and permits.
•Nearly $20,000 for administration of funds.
Fleener told the supervisors there was just over a million dollars left to spend, and the majority of that would go to actual construction. She indicated there were six or seven sites, with multiple projects on some of them.
Fleener reminded the supervisors that the county had recently been given a six month extension for project completion, moving the end date from December 31 to June 30, 2022.
There were no public comments or questions about the spending to-date on the watershed projects.
The supervisors reviewed and signed a request for release of funds for the CDBG portion of the FEMA buyouts, in the amount of $579,874.
Fleener asked the supervisors if they had any questions about the status of the buyouts. She noted that there had been concerns about the length of time it was taking to get abstracts done, and that it continued to be an issue.
She explained there was a process in which the abstractor completed the abstracts on the buyout properties, they were submitted to Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer for a title opinion, and then they were passed on to Clear Title LLC for additional preparation, so it was time-consuming at best.
Fleener said she thought only three abstracts for rural Fremont County were somewhere in that process at the moment, and they had hoped to have many of the property titles cleared for buyout by now, so the contractor could work on demolition of several properties, not one at a time.
Fleener noted that the abstract company the county had hired was also hired to prepare abstracts for City of Hamburg buyouts, and had other regular clients, too, and said she thought the one individual was struggling to keep up with all that work.
The supervisors reviewed a request to approve a resolution to annex 1401 W. Sheridan in Shenandoah. Gregg Connell of Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association (SCIA) told the supervisors plans were being developed to build a two-story, 40 unit and Section 42 senior housing project on that site.
Connell noted that this would provide a larger tax base and population for Fremont County. Provided everything fell into place, Connell said demolition of the current building(s) on the property could start as early as June 1. The supervisors approved signing the resolution to annex the property.
Supervisor Chris Clark asked the other supervisors if they had heard from anybody on the Fremont County Welcome Center board, or if they had any idea what the plans were for its future. Neither Randy Hickey nor Dustin Sheldon had had any contact or had any idea of future plans.
Clark said he was wondering what they were doing with the hotel/motel tax that they were accruing while closed, and if there was a plan to re-open. The welcome center was another of the many victims of the 2019 flooding, and had been closed since then. Sheldon wondered aloud whether they had received any insurance money for repairs to flood damage.
Hickey noted that with ongoing road construction on Highway 2, access to the welcome center driveway was limited anyway, and likely to stay that way until at least August or September depending on construction completion.
Sheldon said he knew the last time he had spoken with anyone from the board they were concerned about reopening during the pandemic due to the age and vulnerability of their volunteers.
Hickey agreed to contact a member of the board and did get through by phone after the meeting. He announced that the board does plan to reopen and has cleaned up much of the inside. Insurance money was available for repairs, and the welcome center board would be meeting that week to discuss plans for the future.
Peg Wilson, co-chairperson of Hamburg Hometown Pride, asked the county if they could remove a mound of dirt in the right-of-way at the end of Bluff Road by Hamburg. Wilson said the group is working on plans for the end of the Lewis & Clark Trail, which travels along Bluff Road, and the mound was an unsightly addition to the landscape nearby.
The supervisors were uncertain if the area she was talking about was county right-of-way, or within city limits or why the mound of dirt would be there if it belonged to the county. Wilson said the city had indicated it was the county’s, and the supervisors said they would talk to the county engineer and find out for sure.
They indicated they didn’t foresee it being an issue if it belonged to the county, but said they would have to find out more and get back to Wilson.
In other business, the supervisors approved: