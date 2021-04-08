Fremont County Supervisors review flood recovery and watershed activities and funding

Sheldon said he knew the last time he had spoken with anyone from the board they were concerned about reopening during the pandemic due to the age and vulnerability of their volunteers.

Hickey agreed to contact a member of the board and did get through by phone after the meeting. He announced that the board does plan to reopen and has cleaned up much of the inside. Insurance money was available for repairs, and the welcome center board would be meeting that week to discuss plans for the future.

Peg Wilson, co-chairperson of Hamburg Hometown Pride, asked the county if they could remove a mound of dirt in the right-of-way at the end of Bluff Road by Hamburg. Wilson said the group is working on plans for the end of the Lewis & Clark Trail, which travels along Bluff Road, and the mound was an unsightly addition to the landscape nearby.

The supervisors were uncertain if the area she was talking about was county right-of-way, or within city limits or why the mound of dirt would be there if it belonged to the county. Wilson said the city had indicated it was the county’s, and the supervisors said they would talk to the county engineer and find out for sure.

They indicated they didn’t foresee it being an issue if it belonged to the county, but said they would have to find out more and get back to Wilson.