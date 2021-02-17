Fremont County Supervisors review ISICS coverage options

With the closing of the Sidney Argus-Herald, the supervisors needed to choose new official newspapers for the county to publish notices in. They had just chosen the Hamburg Reporter and Argus-Herald back in January.

Loontjer said he had spoken several times with Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen and with the Attorney General about what choices the county had. Loontjer indicated the rule of thumb was that in order to be an official publication, the paper had to be published within the county. Since none of the three local papers had been publishing within the county, they had been able to use papers that published elsewhere but were brought into an office in the county to be distributed.

Based on that exception, and with the Argus-Herald closing, Loontjer said the county had no choice but to use the Hamburg Reporter and the Fremont-Mills Beacon Enterprise as official newspapers now.

The Shenandoah Valley News, which had been and will continue to offer Sidney/Fremont County coverage, had also asked the county to choose them as one of their official publications.

The supervisors approved the Hamburg Reporter and Beacon Enterprise as their official publication outlets.

The supervisors reviewed drainage district levy rates for the four districts under county supervisor control.