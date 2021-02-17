Fremont County Supervisors review ISICS coverage options

The Fremont County Supervisors reviewed possible solutions to holes in ISICS coverage at their meeting held Feb. 10, tabling a decision for more information.
Tony Pawlisz, project manager for Motorola Solutions, talked to the supervisors about communication gaps that had been discovered by emergency responders around Percival, Thurman and part of Bluff Road. He suggested the bluffs themselves were stopping a lot of signal. He said around Thurman and on part of Bluff Road emergency responders couldn’t get coverage on portable or mobile radios, and around Percival they could get mobile coverage but not portable.
Solutions for this problem are costly, ranging from about $160,000 to $1.5 million dollars.
Pawlisz said the county could put repeaters on pre-existing towers or structures, the DVRS solution, at about $160,000, or build a new tower, the ASR solution, at about $1.5 million.
Pawlisz suggested at the very minimum the county should put a repeater in Thurman.
Deputy Fremont County Attorney Tyler Loontjer asked which solution was the most long term. Pawlisz told him the repeater solution would likely last 7-10 years, and the new ASR tower should last 40-50 years. He also indicated the ASR tower would give the county better coverage.
Supervisor Dustin Sheldon pointed out the DVRS repeater solution would provide emergency coverage to the station, but wouldn’t fix the problem for responders driving to the emergency from their homes, which would be the usual situation.
Loontjer suggested he thought the ASR solution would be best and questioned what coverage might look like from towers out there. He also pointed out if the county built their own tower they could rent space out to other users.
Fremont County Deputy Tim Bothwell suggested an alternative in putting an ASR system on an existing cell tower in the Percival area.
Supervisor Randy Hickey was interested in Bothwell’s idea and asked Pawlisz what the ASR cost would be if put on an existing tower. He also pointed out that Motorola was informed at the beginning of the process that those areas would be problem areas and assured they would be covered.
Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen told the supervisors they had $85,000 in the budget to solve the problem, and she wasn’t budgeting anything the next year.
Pawlisz told the supervisors he would have to see the cell tower they were talking about and a structural engineering assessment would have to be performed to ensure it could handle the size and weight of the ASR system.
The supervisors also asked Pawlisz to show them the location he had in mind for the new ASR tower, as they would have to purchase or lease that property and consider needed access.
The supervisors agreed to table the subject while Pawlisz looked at the potential existing ASR tower site, mapped coverage from there, mapped coverage from the build location he was suggesting, and broke down costs of each option more specifically for their review.
With the closing of the Sidney Argus-Herald, the supervisors needed to choose new official newspapers for the county to publish notices in. They had just chosen the Hamburg Reporter and Argus-Herald back in January.
Loontjer said he had spoken several times with Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen and with the Attorney General about what choices the county had. Loontjer indicated the rule of thumb was that in order to be an official publication, the paper had to be published within the county. Since none of the three local papers had been publishing within the county, they had been able to use papers that published elsewhere but were brought into an office in the county to be distributed.
Based on that exception, and with the Argus-Herald closing, Loontjer said the county had no choice but to use the Hamburg Reporter and the Fremont-Mills Beacon Enterprise as official newspapers now.
The Shenandoah Valley News, which had been and will continue to offer Sidney/Fremont County coverage, had also asked the county to choose them as one of their official publications.
The supervisors approved the Hamburg Reporter and Beacon Enterprise as their official publication outlets.
The supervisors reviewed drainage district levy rates for the four districts under county supervisor control.
Deputy Fremont County Auditor Sydney Dailey told the supervisors they had levied 50 percent taxes for the Shultz Drainage District last year, making $1,804 for the district. The district’s ending balance was $8,318, and the supervisors agreed to keep that levy rate the same.
The county also levied 50 percent for the Scott Drainage District last year, making $14,152 for the district. The district’s ending balance was $101,591, but Dailey said some of that was FEMA money left over that should be taken out of that balance. She indicated a more accurate ending balance would likely be around $55,000, and the supervisors agreed to keep that levy rate the same.
The supervisors levied 0 percent for the Prairie Drainage District last year, and the district’s ending balance was $3,004. Agreeing that they spent little in that drainage district in general, the supervisors agreed to keep that levy rate the same.
The supervisors also levied 0 percent for the Kilpatrick Drainage District last year, leaving a remaining ending balance of $1,487. The supervisors agreed to keep that levy rate at 0 percent.
The supervisors approved the letter of engagement with Olmsted and Perry for consulting on the proposed drainage district at Highway 2 and Interstate 29. Owen indicated she believed paying for this work was to come from the petitioner’s bond.
Loontjer told the supervisors the asbestos contractor was the last one the county needed to line up to get started on the planned FEMA demolitions. An asbestos abatement contract with Jamco had been travelling back and forth between Jamco and Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) for changes and approval. Loontjer said SWIPCO had given approval for the contract before the supervisors that day. The supervisors approved that contract.
The supervisors approved a flowage drainage easement for the Nishnabotna Watershed project being put in behind Rick and Cindy Mount’s house. Cara Marker Morgan indicated this was not an access agreement, just an easement to allow flow of water into the county right-of-way in a flood event. Morgan did not expect this to be an issue but was covering paperwork necessary for any government funded project.
Morgan said there was a contractor showing on Friday, and bids on the project would be opened at 1 p.m. on February 23. She expected the contract bid would be on the February 24 supervisor agenda for approval and awarding of contract. Final completion for the project is currently scheduled for Sept. 30, 2021.
Troy Adkisson of the Fremont County Fair Board asked the supervisors to approve allowing the county to act as fiscal sponsor for the Fair Board temporarily in grant applications. Adkisson indicated they had applied for public charity status but made a mistake and would have to work on fixing that application as soon as possible. In the meantime, though, they wanted to apply for Fremont County Community Foundation for funding to renovate the McElroy Building. In the end, they hope to have a secure, heated and air-conditioned building with a kitchen that can be used for numerous events beyond the Fair. The supervisors agreed they had acted as fiscal sponsor for other organizations and would do so for the Fair Board.