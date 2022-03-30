Fremont County Supervisors revisit proposed drainage district at the Highway 2/Interstate 29 corridor

Last October, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors listened to a variety of individuals in a packed boardroom about the proposed drainage district at the Highway 2 and Interstate-29 corridor. The board had several concerns and questions, and by meeting’s end had requested several items to be addressed before they met again to make a determination on the proposal. The proposed levee district is intended to protect nearly 278 acres and will require easements or land acquisitions of about 15 acres. When completed, the intention is that it should provide the level of protection needed to meet the goals of continuity of transportation and commerce at the Highway 2/Interstate 29 corridor.

At the Board of Supervisors’ recent meeting on March 23, Jim Olmstead with Olmstead and Perry Engineering, brought a revised proposal to the supervisors to consider.

“We are here to ask you for an acknowledgement of our study. But I want to give a little background to those new in the room, as to where we were,” he said. “In November 2020, a group of folks from the Crossroads area, along with the IDOT, petitioned the board for the formation of a levee district to serve some of the flooding issues around the Crossroads area and Highway 2. At that time, you (the board) appointed us as your engineers to provide you with an engineering study of the possibilities. We did that and submitted it in September of last year, and in October we had a face-to-face meeting. We had a good discussion about what we felt needed to be done, addressed and perhaps revised. One of those suggestions was to meet with the property owners just south of the highway. We did that and were able to meet with the neighbors and work out a revised alignment to their satisfaction. We also moved the proposed levee to the south to increase Bowman’s (Leroy Bowman) land, removed a section of the levee of another’s property and then we then softened up the northern part of the proposed levee alignment.”

The board had asked that the engineers go back and reconfigure the north line of the levee so that it was not at a 90-degree angle but more of a gradual line.

Olmstead also provided a revised cost estimate: “I gave a revised estimate because the changes are going to increase the cost of the project. We talked with IDOT, and they have committed themselves to funding a portion of the project. I believe it will be up to $2.8 million based on our estimates. We will further discuss that when we get into the design phase of the project. So we are here today to basically come back to you and say that we believe we have met all you asked for. We are certainly willing to discuss each detail. If things are okay, the next steps would be for you to give us some tentative acknowledgment of the study so we can move forward with the creation of the levee district.”

Matt Woods, the attorney who represents the proposed drainage district, added that they had amicable discussions with the property owners, and it’s a possibility they can get some materials from one of them to soften the cost of the project. Olmstead reiterated that they will have a better idea of costs when and if things get underway and then asked the supervisors, “Is the board now, to some degree, more comfortable with the design we have in place here or with the questions and concerns in that regard?”

Supervisors Chris Clark and Randy Hickey both said they had no objections. Clark added, “I am personally more comfortable with it. Like we said, everybody has to work together to get things satisfied as far as neighborly things go. I still have my concerns if it will work but that’s what your job is!” Olmstead told him that while they don’t have everything worked out quite yet, that is definitely their next step.

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said although he believes the new proposal is “200% better now,” he is still worried about the effectiveness of the levee.

“If we are trying to prevent closure of businesses or the highway, if we have an event like we did in 2011 or 2019, I don’t think it’s going to keep business as usual in my opinion. You’ll still have to close Highway 2 and sandbag on the west side of Highway 2 to keep the water out at a certain height, which closes off your traffic coming from the west. And, it will be over the interstate from the south,” Sheldon said. “So if your purpose is to keep business open and keep the functionality, I don’t think that’s going to work. If the goal is to protect your property and keep it dry in the event of that, yes it can probably work. That’s the way I’m looking at it because I’ve lived in that bottom my entire life. I respect everyone who wants to protect it, I do. I’m not opposed to anything, I just think the clarification should be in there”

Olmstead responded, “It’s important to remember that IDOT has done quite a bit of hydrology analysis, and they determined that Highway 2 really can’t function much greater than a 50-year flood. We’re not designing it for a 100-year flood; that needs to be understood. If we get beyond a 50-year flood, Highway 2 would have to be closed. Our goal is to bring out the functionality level of service for Highway 2 to match that of Interstate 29.”

He also stressed that continuity of traffic is very important but the opportunity for travelers to stop and get gas and food is, too, and that’s why both components are addressed.

Clark wanted to be assured that if there is dissolution of the district, that the costs didn’t fall to the county and that the county wouldn’t be responsible financially. Woods addressed that issue.

“There will be a private board of trustees so that the board of supervisors will not be the governing body of the district. Now, if the board is okay with the revised plan, what needs to occur next is called the tentative approval of the plan,” he said. “You set up a public hearing, and that is where you’ll hear any objections that may come in. After the public hearing, you will have to make the consideration as to whether or not to establish this district. The auditor would then have to notify the landowners to give them time to object to it; it would be published in the newspaper and mailed directly to them. After 40 days, we can have the hearing. And from there, you either establish it or you don’t. If you do, we talk about possibly having a three-person committee to assess right of way damages because we will be taking right of way with this particular project. Then we move on from there to start the construction phase.”

Woods said he would draft the resolution to approve this plan on a tentative basis if the board was agreeable to that.

“And as far as affected property owners, we still need to enter into an agreement with the Department of Transportation. I have a copy of the agreement I can share with you,” he said. “We would also set up the public hearing date within the resolution. The earliest we could have a public hearing is mid to late May.”

He will work with Dee Owen, county auditor, to establish the hearing date.

Olmstead commented as well, “And you will get a chance to weigh in on the further development of this if you let this go forward. There’s going to be a lot of design work, a lot of presentations, and a lot of time and opportunity to weigh in.”

They also discussed finances and how it could all work out, knowing that costs may be higher than estimated. Omlstead said they will get the revised numbers to Scott Schram with the IDOT to see where IDOT is on their end as they get closer to budgeting for the next fiscal year. Sheldon mentioned the big increase in prices currently, especially the cost for fuel right now, and figured there might be a significant cost change for the end product. Olmstead did indicate there is a half million dollar contingency built in to the budgeted cost.

As this was not an action item, no decision was made. On March 30, the board will evaluate the proposal further and determine whether they will give tentative approval.

In other business, the board signed the bargaining agreement with the secondary road department and approved three agenda items with Dan Davis, county engineer. The board approved a signature for an IDOT payment voucher in the amount of $9,692.98 with HGM Associates for engineering services for J-10 and J-24 per agreement through Feb. 28. The board also approved two IDOT agreements for road projects. Project STBG-SWAP-CO36(91)-FG-36 for a Surface Transportation Block Grant Program (STBG), a federal aid swap project for work on Manti Road and Project STBG-SWAP-CO36(90)-FG-36 for a Surface Transportation Block Grant Program (STBG), a federal aid swap project for work on Bluff Road. The STBG provides flexible funding that may be used by states and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road. It allows wide discretion for recipients to use funds as needed to meet state and local transportation priorities and needs. The funding is provided to states as a lump sum, with the total amount determined by a calculation as provided for in law.

The next Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting will be March 30.