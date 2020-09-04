Fremont County Supervisors seek alternative jury room for upcoming trials

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors heard a request to use an alternate site for jury selection at their Aug. 26 meeting, due to COVID-19 social distancing needs.
Fourth Judicial District Court Administrator Bob Gast and Fremont County Clerk of Court Robin Shirley told the supervisors they were looking for an alternative site for jury selection to try to keep the potential exposure level down in the courthouse. Gast said some of the districts are also holding entire trials at alternate sites, but he and Shirley didn’t think that would be necessary in Fremont County.
Gast made it clear the state would not pay for or enter into contracts with alternate sites; that would be the county’s problem, but he noted many entities offered the use of their space for free. Gast said he and Shirley had figured they needed a site large enough for at least 40 people with socially distancing. Gast compared the size of space needed as at least twice the size of the courtroom gallery.
Shirley noted that jury selection without a larger alternate site could take a very long time, as they would have to call in a few people, give them the speech, and do that over and over again. She told the supervisors that staff would ensure the alternate site met disability compliance and technology needs, and would wipe everything down and clean as needed, but the county would have to contract with the site owner.
Shirley said she had already checked into a couple of possible sites, including county fair buildings, the church and the Riverton gym, but none of those would work. There would not be water or restrooms available at the fair building, the restrooms at the Riverton gym would not work, and the church turned her down due to coronavirus concerns. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen said she had contacted the Sidney Public Library about elections and been turned down due to coronavirus concerns, so she understood it could be a problem.
Supervisor Terry Graham asked Gast what other local counties were using for facilities, and was told many were using building in their fairgrounds.
Shirley said she had spoken to Fremont County Attorney Naeda Elliott the day before and there were currently 15 trials on the docket for September, but they didn’t know how many would actually go to trial on their scheduled dates. With that in mind, Shirley and Gast suggested they would try to pull as many juries in as they could in a day. Shirley added that with the courts shut down for so long, they could be picking three juries at a time.
The supervisors, Gast and Shirley discussed a few other possible sites, before agreeing The Waterfalls Wedding Venue and Event Center in Farragut might be the best option. It was agreed Gast would contact the owner and do a site walk-through to make sure the site was suitable within the next two weeks, before the supervisors signed any contract.
The first trial is scheduled for Sept. 29, and Shirley said they would be impressing on attorneys to be early instead of late and to let them know if a case would be settled, since the county would be renting a space.
Gast assured the supervisors each district had requested CARES Act funds to help defray costs, but said they hadn’t heard back yet.
The supervisors discussed progress on the nuisance abatement for property located at 3829 170th Street with owner Karen Garner.
Garner said she had received one bid, just got a second bid, and a third man said he was going to get back to her regarding putting up a building to house the nuisance vehicles. She asked if she needed a building permit to put the building up, and the supervisors told her she did and to contact the Fremont County Engineer’s Department.
After further discussion, the supervisors decided on a short time extension to abate the nuisance, giving her 30 days more, or a deadline of Sept. 30. The told her they wanted documents from a contractor showing building would start within 30 days, and they wanted proof that she had applied for a building permit for the building. They added if she didn’t have some kind of proof of movement on this issue at the deadline, the county would have to take action.
Garner pointed out she had lived here for 40 years, and said, “All the sudden you can’t have cars out in the country.”
Supervisor Randy Hickey said they needed to be out of sight. If she couldn’t get them in the building she will have built, she should get rid of them. Hickey also told her she needed to do some mowing on the property, as grass/weeds were getting high.
In other business, the supervisors:
approved renewal of Sidney Foods’ Class C Beer Permit, Class B Native Wine & Sunday Sales Liquor License for Sidney Foods;
reviewed the bid of $313,736.50 by Cunningham Reis LLC of VanMeter for the 260th Street bridge repair project;
reviewed the bid of Iowa Plains Signing, Inc. for $131,771.95 to do all of the 2021 road striping in the county;
heard that the Fremont County Roads Department has recently run into a snag regarding reimbursement on a road project, and needs to appeal a decision by FEMA not to pay, and
approved a resolution for the hire of James Dimauro as a part-time dispatch/jailer employee by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department.