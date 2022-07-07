Fremont County Supervisors set public hearing for wind turbines

County residents continue to express their views, fears and recommendations to the Fremont County Board of Supervisors about the decision allowing wind turbines in the area.

It was a full house at the Fremont County Board of Supervisors July 6 meeting as non-participating landowners continue to cite their reasons against wind turbines being put up in and around Fremont County. Ida VanScyoc spoke for many of the people in attendance and expressed her concern that the public was unaware that decisions were being made about turbines and that the wind turbine ordinance was passed in June 2020.

“Do you think people were worried about setbacks of wind turbines during a nationwide pandemic?” she asked. “They were worried about their health and the lives of their families.”

She also indicated that she was frustrated that Zoom wasn’t used to host meetings, but an ineffective teleconferencing method was used instead and told the board they should have been much better in getting the word to folks in the area.

VanScyoc pointed out to the supervisors that the wind energy ordinance on the county website doesn’t include signatures but other ordinances do include them. “We put it on that way because it was the easiest way to get that format on our website. I can easily send a copy to you,” said Dee Owen, county auditor.

“Yes, I would like a copy and the public needs to see it all. You need to fix your website because if little mistakes like that are overlooked, what are you guys overlooking on this application?” VanScyoc continued. She urged the supervisors to do their due diligence and listen to the residents of the county.

Other topics discussed included the destruction of roads and the decommissioning of the turbines when their useful life years have passed. “Before they can even start on anything, there is a separate contract for both. They will have to go by what is stated in the contract,” Chairman Randy Hickey said. “If what we ask on the contract isn’t signed, they won’t be allowed to do anything.”

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon agreed and said, “Your concerns are valid. If the decommissioning clause and the use of roads clause are not to our satisfaction, we won’t approve it. The construction could not begin.”

Dan Davis, county engineer, said that he is currently working on the road agreement and is looking at decommissioning agreements with Invenergy.

Kristin Thatcher spoke to the supervisors about the value of her home.

“We put a lot of money into it, and we’ve seen the value go up,” she said. “When I get ready to retire, will I get the money out of it that I put into it? And, who is going to buy it if there is a windmill that is close to my house? It’s my nest egg so this is a huge concern for me.”

Invenergy has presented evidence that the wind turbines do not affect property values but county residents have found reports suggesting otherwise.

Other concerns expressed by residents included the conservation priority areas as related to the wind turbines and their setbacks, as well as supervisors holding their meetings at 9 a.m. when many people are working and can’t attend meetings.

In other business, the board accepted the settlement from BNSF for damage done during the 2019 flood and approved the semi-annual report presented by Alise Snyder, county treasurer.

Fremont County Sheriff Tim Bothwell asked the board to consider approving the switch to 12-hour shifts for the county sheriff’s office. He cited several reasons for the change.

“I’ve worked this shift before so it’s been on my mind a while,” Bothwell said. “We believe it will eliminate some overtime because there will always be someone out to take the call. There will be no call out. Another big emphasis at the sheriff’s conference is mental health for law enforcement officers. The big thing is more days off to balance things out. We were working six days with three days off, and six days straight makes for a long week. With one of the schedules, you’re guaranteed a three-day weekend every other weekend. It takes stress off families, because one of the big stressors is the number of weekends working. It is something we would like to be negotiated into the contract. I think it will work out better, and we would like you to consider it.”

Sheldon and Hickey said they liked the idea.

“I like it. We do want to make sure it works budget-wise and that it will work morale-wise. We will also run it past Jack Reed,” Sheldon said. Jack Reed is a human resources consultant and owner of Iowa Negotiation & Consulting Services (INCS).

Supervisors voted to table a decision until they could discuss it further.

The supervisors passed a resolution approving the engineer plan and report for the proposed drainage district located at the Highway 2 and Interstate 29 corridor. The public hearing will be held on Aug. 17, at 9:30 a.m.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors is July 13.