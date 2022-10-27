Fremont County Supervisors table action on county attorney position

Before tabling taking action on the county attorney position at the weekly meeting on Oct. 26, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors discussed several options. The county attorney position became vacant due to Naeda Elliott’s resignation from Mills County in early October as their county attorney. Elliot has served as the Fremont County attorney as well, through a 28E agreement with Mills County.

Supervisor Chris Clark told the board that he had talked to Peter Johnson.

“I told him that we would like to keep Ryan Dale, deputy county attorney, on in some regard to help with the county attorney transition. We could keep him as an assistant if we appoint Peter. That way Peter can keep his current caseload managed while making the move.”

Peter Johnson is running unopposed for the Fremont County attorney position in November's election and could take over the position once the election is canvassed, or he could wait to take office until January. Since Johnson lives in Fremont County, there would be no need for the 28E agreement.

Auditor Dee Owens said that the salary would be an issue because right now there is only one salary being paid, but Dale could possibly be paid hourly.

“We discussed what our options would be with that if we did this," Clark said. "It was just an idea I had. We were brainstorming just so we could get through the next two months and have some continuity. I guess that would be up to those two more than anybody.”

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said it would be up to the willingness and availability for Johnson to be able to step in now or at a later date

“I’m flexible," Johnson said. "I can do whatever is needed. If that means getting sworn in and then with Ryan’s help to do the job, I can do that. I’m flexible to wait or I’m flexible to begin early. It is whatever the needs of the county are with the termination of the 28E agreement with Mills County.”

Sheldon said he thinks there's a lot going on, with a "lot of issues in the background right now ... The sooner we can get you in there, the better we’re going to be, and to keep Ryan on as long as needed would be in the best interest of the county.”

Another option for the board would be to appoint Dale as interim county attorney until Johnson would take office Jan. 1, but both supervisors thought it would be better for the county long term to appoint Johnson now if he is able. Fremont County hasn't officially been notified of the dissolution of the 28E agreement, so technically Mills County still needs to represent Fremont County as far as legal counsel through Dale. It was his understanding that they were going to send a letter.

“They may have broken the agreement in Mills County yesterday but we haven’t been notified, even though we're sure it’s coming,” Sheldon said.

The supervisors called Dale to discuss the situation and ask his thoughts. Via speakerphone, Sheldon asked Dale if he would be willing to work in the transition.

“Are you willing to work with Peter and get him up to speed on what's been happening? It would make him a little bit more efficient, so once the election is over he can take over officially. We can discuss compensation for you and how that will work," Sheldon said. "We could go with 30 or 60 days or open ended to see how much time it’s going to take. We want to make sure it’s workable between the two of you.”

Dale responded, “I think it’s a good idea, and I am open to suggestions, but I want to know what Peter is thinking.”

Johnson said, “I’m flexible, but knowing the fundamentals would be really good so I would be able to do the work as efficiently as possible and to the benefit of the county. I would appreciate the help if you're able and willing.” Dale said he would be interested in a discussion to make it work.

Another route would be to break the 28E agreement and appoint Johnson immediately as the interim county attorney. Sheldon said he doesn't want to break the agreement until something is firmly in place. Clark will be meeting with Dale and Johnson at the end of the week to determine what will work best for the county. The board could possibly vote on a resolution regarding the situation at their next weekly meeting.

In other business, the board appointed Ruth Paper to the Fremont County Tourism Board for another term. Her new term will expire June 30, 2026. Clark said, “She was already on the board and she wanted to continue. Ruth has done a great job at the meetings I’ve been with her.”

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors is Nov. 2.