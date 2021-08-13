Fremont County supervisors transfer county road easement to levee district

Dan Davis, city engineer, was up next and introduced Wes Mayberry from the Iowa Department of Transportation. Mayberry gave a map to each of the board members as he asked the board to consider vacating their easement at Highway 2 and 185th where the levee connects to the highway. He further explained the reasoning.

“You know that we built some new bridges down there by the Missouri River Bridge. I’m going to refer to this as the Horseshoe Levee. We identified the choke point, built the bridges and allowed more water to flow through. Now we’re trying to clean up the right-of-way stuff. What you see in the red is the county road easement,” he said. “That used to hook up with the Horseshoe Levee. When they built it in 2013, they got rid of that connection. It’s been abandoned since then. So now we’ve built some new bridges, moved the levee, and now the levee district needs access to get on the levee to maintain it. That falls where this county road easement is. The question is, can you or will you hook back up to where that road is?”