Fremont County supervisors transfer county road easement to levee district

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors called their August 11, 2021, meeting to order promptly at 9 a.m., and the agenda, minutes from last week’s meeting, bills and reports were approved.
Dan Davis, city engineer, was up next and introduced Wes Mayberry from the Iowa Department of Transportation. Mayberry gave a map to each of the board members as he asked the board to consider vacating their easement at Highway 2 and 185th where the levee connects to the highway. He further explained the reasoning.
“You know that we built some new bridges down there by the Missouri River Bridge. I’m going to refer to this as the Horseshoe Levee. We identified the choke point, built the bridges and allowed more water to flow through. Now we’re trying to clean up the right-of-way stuff. What you see in the red is the county road easement,” he said. “That used to hook up with the Horseshoe Levee. When they built it in 2013, they got rid of that connection. It’s been abandoned since then. So now we’ve built some new bridges, moved the levee, and now the levee district needs access to get on the levee to maintain it. That falls where this county road easement is. The question is, can you or will you hook back up to where that road is?”
Mayberry told the board about the access requirements and the option of filling in the pond to allow for more room but it would be a very expensive option.
“Basically, we need to get the levee district some right away here so I am asking you to consider to abandon your county road easement here, and we can transfer that over to the levee district,” he said.
Discussion went back and forth, and the board talked about the long-term effects, sight distance and safety issues and the cost of filling in the pond. The supervisors determined that filling in the pond would be a lot of money just to save a mile of travel but the right move was vacating the easement for availability of the levee. A motion was made and approved to vacate the existing easement from 185th Avenue connection to Highway 2 where the levee connects to the highway.
Fremont County Deputy Attorney Tyler Loontjer was on the agenda to address the board about the latest audit. His concern is the topic of timecards for county employees. The auditors specified that they are not in compliance, and Loontjer told the board that the county has been written up by the auditors for several years about this same topic.
“This is to start a discussion, I don’t expect action of it today. What I really wanted to highlight was what a black eye this gives us,” he said. “When our own departments aren’t doing what is the easiest way to document that we are being accountable for our employees’ times, it looks bad. I wanted to bring it to the forefront.”
Loontjer suggested that perhaps a phone call with Jack Reed (of Iowa Negotiation and Consulting Services) to get his thoughts on it would help.
“If we are all open to that, I can get that set up.” Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said, “That’s an easy fix. Let’s set up a meeting with Jack.”
All supervisors agreed. They will meet discuss and/or take action on this topic on Aug. 23.
Last on the agenda was to set a date for the regular meeting for the week of Aug. 23 as the board will be attending the ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties) Conference from Aug. 24-27. The board moved and approved to hold their weekly meeting that week at 9 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.