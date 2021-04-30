Fremont County Tourism Board awards $9,750 in April cycle grants

Tourism board members were in agreement that this was exactly the kind of event they wanted to help promote, and achieving the end goal of the tourism board to bring people into the county to see what was available. Paper pointed out that the flood and COVID-19 had also hit the tourism board funding hard, though, and this grant would bring the board balance to nearly zero. She asked the other members if they thought they might grant part of this request and ask Gold Buckle to apply again at the next grant cycle for additional funding.

After discussion of outstanding grant requests the board members knew or were fairly certain would be coming yet this year, the board agreed unanimously to approve $5,000 of this grant request.

Board member Sandy Parmenter updated the group about the Western Iowa Tourism Region membership they had recently paid for. Parmenter had been asked to discover what representation the tourism board and Fremont County as a whole received from this membership.