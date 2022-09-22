Fremont County voters approve bonds for Hamburg’s school building improvements

Voters approved up to $3.1 million in bonds for improving Hamburg’s school building by just one vote.

Erin Achenbach, Fremont County’s election deputy, presented the tally sheets and canvass results of the Sept. 13 election during the Sept. 20 meeting of the Fremont County Board of Supervisors.

The canvass made the passing of the $3.1 million bond issue official. The vote passed with a 60.34% margin – narrowly clearing the required 60% approval by just one vote.

In other business, Robbie Kromminga, deputy engineer for Fremont County, told the supervisors that the county received one bid to complete the pavement markings throughout the county for all county roads.

The bid received from Iowa Plains Signing of Slater came in at $299,852.20. Kromminga told the board that he would like to meet with County Engineer Dan Davis to review the bid and ensure it meets their specifications before asking the board for approval.

Fremont County’s wellness/safety coordinator, Jeff Shirley, asked the supervisors for approval to pay for Subway box lunches for the county staff as a wellness incentive. The board approved a payment of $881.57 for the lunches.

The board spent considerable time discussing the formation of an EMS System Advisory Board as they work to move forward to establish EMS as an essential service in Fremont County.

Supervisor Dustin Sheldon called for a formal construction of the committee.

“It’s been informal so far, but we need to be the ones to do all of that,” Sheldon said. “Each town needs to have representation from the governing board and their rescue squad along with emergency management.”

The supervisors made a list of possible members and the various agencies involved. The supervisors authorized having a county attorney send a letter to each municipality within Fremont County along with Shenandoah, each township and each emergency management agency.

The next meeting of the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 9 a.m.